Fox5 KVVU
No flight or car rental? Stranded passengers get creative to get a ride
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of airline passengers across the country have been stranded without flights or car rentals, and are finding creative ways to get home and get a ride. Some have tried popular apps such as Uber and Lyft to get across state lines. Local rideshare drivers...
Luggage, passengers stranded in Las Vegas as flights continue to get canceled
The chaos at Harry Reid International Airport kept building in the days after Christmas as flights continued to get canceled and luggage began to pile up in the baggage claim area.
jammin1057.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Fox5 KVVU
Travelers at Las Vegas airport frustrated by lack of communication during flight delays, cancellations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Holiday travelers have many stories to tell as thousands of people in the U.S. are impacted by a domino effect of flight delays or cancellations, amid severe weather. Two groups of people trying to get back home to New Orleans after a trip to Las...
Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas
Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back.
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights …. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las...
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
Fox5 KVVU
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
luxury-houses.net
This $5.5 Million Spanish Style Home in Henderson Nevada offers The Best Unobstructed Mountain and Strip Views
9 Yorkridge Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 9 Yorkridge Court, Henderson, Nevada is a recently completed home perched high in the hills above the Green Fairways within the prestigious Anthem Country Club with the best unobstructed mountain, city and trip views. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9 Yorkridge Court, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
7 hurt as Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing
Seven people have been injured in the hard landing of a Grand Canyon tour helicopter at a Las Vegas-area airport.
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
Fox5 KVVU
Southwest Airlines flight attendants, pilot association speaks out about ‘flightmare’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Passengers have expressed their frustrations about flight delays and cancelations, and now Southwest Airlines flight attendants, and the pilot association is sharing what it has been like to work during these chaotic times. “We have had delays, we have had hiccups, we got stranded in...
news3lv.com
Miss Universe Laos visits Las Vegas with U.S. tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — She's already made history as Miss Universe Laos 2022, and now she's in contention for the 71st annual Miss Universe happening next month. Payengxa Lor joined us to talk about visiting Las Vegas as part of her U.S. tour and competing in the pageant.
This Nevada City Is Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday. According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The Venetian Resort...
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
