How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home

Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
This $5.5 Million Spanish Style Home in Henderson Nevada offers The Best Unobstructed Mountain and Strip Views

9 Yorkridge Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 9 Yorkridge Court, Henderson, Nevada is a recently completed home perched high in the hills above the Green Fairways within the prestigious Anthem Country Club with the best unobstructed mountain, city and trip views. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9 Yorkridge Court, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Miss Universe Laos visits Las Vegas with U.S. tour

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — She's already made history as Miss Universe Laos 2022, and now she's in contention for the 71st annual Miss Universe happening next month. Payengxa Lor joined us to talk about visiting Las Vegas as part of her U.S. tour and competing in the pageant.
