How to destroy a ‘forever chemical’ – scientists are discovering ways to eliminate PFAS, but this growing global health problem isn’t going away soon

Related
New US lawsuit targets ‘forever chemicals’ in plastic food containers
A new lawsuit says many plastic containers used in the US to hold food, cleaning supplies, personal care items and other consumer products are likely to be contaminated with toxic PFAS. It is now asking federal courts to halt their production. The suit references soon-to-be-published research that found PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl...
After years of pressure, 3M will stop making ‘forever chemicals’
In the face of continued legal action from states across the country, 3M, a Fortune 500 manufacturing company, will discontinue the use of "forever chemicals" by 2025. 3M makes Scotchgard and other water-repellent products which contain a class of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that do not break down in the environment. PFAS has been found in nearly every state in the country and in everything from polar bears to fast food wrappers. Research has shown a link between these chemicals and public health concerns such as high blood pressure in mid-life women, stunted developmental growth, infertility, as well as kidney, liver, and testicular cancers.
Why Environmentalists Are Criticizing 3M's New Pledge to Stop Manufacturing PFAS
You may best know 3M makers of Post-its, but the company is actually a massive conglomerate responsible for producing many other products. And one of those is PFAS, better known as forever chemicals — and 3M just announced that it will stop manufacturing and making PFAS by 2025. Article...
How Dangerous are nonstick Coating Chemicals To Our Health?
Does non-stick Coating Chemical cause Cancer?Photo byInternewscast Media. Non-stick chemicals, such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), are commonly found in many household items such as pots and pans, carpets, furniture, and even fast food packaging. While they may provide convenience and ease of use, there is growing concern that these chemicals may be more dangerous than first thought. In this blog post, we will explore the research surrounding non-stick chemicals and their health risks. We will discuss the potential risks associated with PFOA and other similar substances, as well as ways to reduce your exposure and protect yourself from potential harm.
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
The truth about chemicals used in scented candles, according to a toxicologist
Toxicologist Yvonnne Burkart went viral for saying scented candles cause cancer and allergies, but another toxicologist said she exaggerated claims.
Consumer Alert: Millions of cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk
MIAMI - The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers. The recalled items, manufactured by the pricey boutique brand between January 2021 and September 2022, include laundry detergents, fabric conditioner, and cleaning products. The recall was announced on December 1. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected products may contain one of several different types of bacteria, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. The CPSC warned that people with weakened...
Burn cream found to be contaminated recalled nationwide
The single-use packet is sold in boxes of 10. It can be found in a variety of first aid kits.
Why You Should Never Share A Bar Of Soap
While in the shower, whether at home or visiting a friend, we may reach for the bar of soap. However, you may want to think twice before sharing soap bars.
WGAL
Some at-home COVID-19 test kit expiration dates extended
At-home COVID-19 tests are good to have on hand as viruses are spreading. It's also important to know if the tests are still accurate. You're encouraged to check the expiration or use-by date. But even if that date has passed, don't be too quick to throw it out. "The test...
scitechdaily.com
Startling Discovery: 60% of Home “Compostable” Plastic Doesn’t Fully Decompose, Contaminating Our Soil
In a UK-wide study, researchers found that 60% of home-compostable plastics do not fully disintegrate in home compost bins, and inevitably end up in our soil. The study also found that citizens are confused about the labels of compostable and biodegradable plastics, leading to incorrect plastic waste disposal. These results highlight the need to revise and redesign this supposedly sustainable plastic waste management system.
bikepacking.com
Collective Reward #140: Grayl UltraPress Ti Water Filter
We’re giving away a titanium Grayl UltraPress water purifier for Collective Reward #140, and one randomly selected supporter of the site will receive one in their choice of color. Learn more about this versatile all-in-one filter, bottle, and cup, and find out how you can win one here…. Our...
technologynetworks.com
Cranberry-Tinted Lipstick Fights Off Microbes
Lipstick can be a confidence booster, enhance a costume and keep lips from chapping. But sharing a tube with a friend or family member can also spread infections. To develop a version with antimicrobial properties, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have added cranberry extract to the formulation. Their deep red cream quickly inactivates disease-causing viruses, bacteria and a fungus that come in contact with it.
CVS, 2 other brands of first aid kits recalled after FDA finds microbial contamination
Six kinds of first aid kits sold under three brand names, including the CVS store brand, have been recalled because they include Easy Care AfterBurn Cream. FDA testing found microbial contamination in the cream.
MedicalXpress
Scientific criteria for assessing the safety of probiotics
In past decades, the safety of many probiotics available to consumers was anchored in knowledge of their long history of safe consumption in humans. However, the range of probiotics is expanding to include non-traditional probiotic strains, which may bring health benefits but are not typically present in food sources and do not have a history of safe use.
What’s the Difference Between Hard and Soft Water?
“Oh, I have hard water,” someone at a somewhat dull party might say, and you might nod, as though you understand the gravity of the situation. Then you may begin to wonder: Do I have hard water? What are the consequences of that? Is it drinkable? How soon can I leave this party?
Why You Should Never Cook With Hot Water
If you hear it enough times growing up, you find yourself repeating it as an adult. Are you guilty too? Warning your five-year-old that swimming after eating will give them debilitating cramps may be the first sign that we are turning into our parents and time to fact-check some of the wisdom passed down from previous generations. From medical advice to cooking techniques, old wives' tales have been dispensed, with authority, since the bible was written promoting superstitions like swallowed chewing gum stays in your stomach for seven years and human urine heals jellyfish stings (gross and no it doesn't) per Wonderopolis.
