Jae Crowder Update: Suns 'Remain Engaged', Utah's Greed Prevents Three-Team Swap
We have yet to hear anything official on the Jae Crowder front, but NBA insider Shams Charania says a deal was nearly complete for the power forward.
Los Angeles Makes A Roster Move On Thursday
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have sent Max Christie down to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
When Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II makes his debut is up to him
Last week, it was reported that Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could make his season debut this week. For that to happen, Payton, who has been recovering from offseason core muscle surgery, must play Friday at the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Could that happen?. “I don’t...
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on Sacramento’s 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While filling in for Mike Brown, who is away from the team in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez talks about splitting the two game series with the Nuggets with Wednesday’s 127-126 victory over Denver, having Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb, the performance from […]
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for Wednesday and Friday contests against Minnesota and Philadelphia
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team’s upcoming home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers are sold out. A limited amount of visiting team returns may be available. Tipoffs are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 30 at the Smoothie King Center.
Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. “I was talking to my old teammate,...
New Number, Different Xavier Worthy: Longhorns WR Struggles in Loss to Washington
Texas Longhorns star receiver Xavier Worthy was a few plays away from a game to remember. But now, his offseason will be remembered for two huge drops he made in Thursday's loss to the Washington Huskies at the Alamo Bowl.
Rui Hachimura helps Wizards beat short-handed Suns, 127-102
Rui Hachimura matched his career high with 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help the Washington Wizards pull away for a 127-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in a meeting of depleted teams
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
