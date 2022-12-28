ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on Sacramento’s 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While filling in for Mike Brown, who is away from the team in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez talks about splitting the two game series with the Nuggets with Wednesday’s 127-126 victory over Denver, having Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb, the performance from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy