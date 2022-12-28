Read full article on original website
Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US
As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred. Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
Over 700 Migrants Were Restless and Decided to Cross the Texas Border
As migrants wait for Article 42 to end this month, some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to enter Texas early Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.
2 miles of border fencing installed in El Paso area as migrants surge around Texas
Since the first length of fencing went up last week along the Mexican border near El Paso, the Texas National Guard has installed more than two miles of the barricade and is expected to build more, an agency spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
Busloads of migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off at the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve — apparently the latest in an escalating battle between state officials and the Biden administration over the country's immigration policy. A total of three busloads of migrants arrived at...
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
20K migrants waiting in Mexico to cross US border when Title 42 ends, El Paso mayor says
Across the border from El Paso, Texas, some 20,000 migrants are waiting for Title 42 to end so they can cross into the US, the mayor said at a press conference Monday evening. “We’ve been talking to some of the partners in Mexico, and we’re talking also to the Border Patrol and those are the numbers that have been fed back to us,” said Mayor Oscar Leeser. “The shelters in [Ciudad] Juarez are completely full today, and they believe there’s about 20,000 people ready to come into El Paso.” An emergency filing with the Supreme Court by attorney generals in 19 states...
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court's Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing.
Migrants Dropped Off at Transit Centers as San Diego Shelters Reach Capacity
Border Patrol agents dropped off as many as 200 migrants at transit centers in El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego over the Christmas weekend as flight cancellations pushed local refugee shelters to capacity. The San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition of nonprofits that serves hundreds of asylum seekers daily,...
U.S. asks Mexico to ‘divert’ migrants away from El Paso to South Texas, congressman says
A South Texas congressman says the surge of migrants currently crossing in El Paso soon will be diverted to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border, Border Report has learned.
Border Patrol released 1,348 migrants onto streets of El Paso in November
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the last three days of November, Border Patrol released 550 migrants to the streets of El Paso, with a total of 1,348 migrants released throughout the month as the agency again deals with capacity issues. On Thursday evening, migrants could be seen standing...
Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
EXPLAINER: What happens if COVID asylum restrictions end?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March...
Massive migrant tent erected at border in preparation for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — In the middle of the West Texas desert, a giant tent — bigger than a football field — is being thrown up by the US Border Patrol as El Paso prepares for a human tidal wave to cross the border with Mexico as soon as the Title 42 health policy comes to an end. The makeshift facility northeast of downtown will serve as an overflow processing center when Title 42 expires — which could happen as soon as this week, depending on whether the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Biden administration from 19 Republican-led...
Two Americans arrested for smuggling Mexican migrants
Two U.S. citizens were arrested after a vehicle stop for smuggling a group of migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin.
Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping
EL PASO, Texas -- Some migrants are choosing to stay in the cold and on the streets of Downtown El Paso rather than load city charter buses taking them to hotels out of fear of being deported or kidnapped. This comes as Mayor Oscar Leeser announced a disaster declaration Saturday and the city prepares for The post Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping appeared first on KVIA.
Biden administration projecting daily migrant border crossings could double when Trump-era policy ends
The Department of Homeland Security is projecting between 9,000 to 14,000 migrants may attempt to cross the US southern border a day when a Trump-era border policy ends in late December, more than double the current number of people crossing, according to a source familiar with the projections.
Bus full of migrants arrives outside VP Harris' house
A bus from Texas carrying dozens of migrants from Nicaragua arrived Tuesday at the gates of the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. – where Vice President Kamala Harris lives.
Slipping over Mexico border, migrants get the jump on U.S. court ruling
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico Dec 28 (Reuters) - Even before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday opted to keep in place a measure aimed at deterring border crossings, hundreds of migrants in northern Mexico were taking matters into their own hands to slip into the United States.
