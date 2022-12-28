ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
20K migrants waiting in Mexico to cross US border when Title 42 ends, El Paso mayor says

Across the border from El Paso, Texas, some 20,000 migrants are waiting for Title 42 to end so they can cross into the US, the mayor said at a press conference Monday evening. “We’ve been talking to some of the partners in Mexico, and we’re talking also to the Border Patrol and those are the numbers that have been fed back to us,” said Mayor Oscar Leeser. “The shelters in [Ciudad] Juarez are completely full today, and they believe there’s about 20,000 people ready to come into El Paso.” An emergency filing with the Supreme Court by attorney generals in 19 states...
Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
Massive migrant tent erected at border in preparation for end of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas — In the middle of the West Texas desert, a giant tent — bigger than a football field — is being thrown up by the US Border Patrol as El Paso prepares for a human tidal wave to cross the border with Mexico as soon as the Title 42 health policy comes to an end. The makeshift facility northeast of downtown will serve as an overflow processing center when Title 42 expires — which could happen as soon as this week, depending on whether the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Biden administration from 19 Republican-led...
Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping

EL PASO, Texas -- Some migrants are choosing to stay in the cold and on the streets of Downtown El Paso rather than load city charter buses taking them to hotels out of fear of being deported or kidnapped. This comes as Mayor Oscar Leeser announced a disaster declaration Saturday and the city prepares for The post Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping appeared first on KVIA.
What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?

Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
