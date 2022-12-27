Read full article on original website
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
WWE SmackDown News – Gunther Accidentally Busted Open, Notes On Other Injuries
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther got busted open during a segment with Ricochet. Ricochet rushed to the ring with a chair to save Braun Strowman from Imperium. The Monster Among Men challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which caused Imperium to unleash an assault on the big man. As Ricochet swung, Gunther was caught by the tip of the chair.
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
Legado Del Fantasma Shares Plans To “Expand” In 2023
WWE SmackDown stable Legado Del Fantasma has big plans for the new year and that includes adding new members. After proving themselves in WWE NXT, stable members Santos Escobar, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were called up to the main roster in October of this year. The group has...
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Confirmed For AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Orange Cassidy is set to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V, which takes place on January 6th immediately following Rampage. Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
AJ Styles Confirms He Suffered A Broken Ankle
AJ Styles has issued a statement on his injury status. The former WWE Champion teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face off against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Rhea Ripley at Thursday’s house show in Hershey, PA. The match ended shortly after Styles suffered an ankle injury,...
WWE Could Be Considering Creating A New World Title
It appears WWE is considering a new championship title for either RAW or SmackDown. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE wants a top title for each of the brands heading into the summer time. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that there has been a...
Tyson Fury Unwilling To Look Vulnerable Or Put Talents Over In WWE
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that WWE has been wanting to book Tyson Fury for a cameo at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event followed by a match at WrestleMania 39 with visa issues standing in the way of their plans. However, it appears that there’s one...
Sting Won’t Wrestle Singles Matches Anymore, Talks Final Match
AEW wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently sat down with The Ringer to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. While the Stinger nearly ended his career back in 2015, he wound up coming back for more. But how much longer does he have left? Sting says he’s not interested in working singles matches at this point in his career, and he has a plan in mind for his last match.
Joe Hendry Details ‘Mandela Effect’ He Had After Digital Media Title Win
Impact Wrestling star Joe Hendry was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz for the Paltrocast, where he discussed several professional wrestling topics. Hendry discussed reflecting after winning the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship, and how he gets a family vibe from the Impact locker room. You can check out some highlights...
Dragon Lee Signs With WWE – Details
Dragon Lee has signed a contract with WWE. Following a tag team match featuring Lee and Dralistico teaming up to face off against FTR at Wednesday’s AAA Noche De Campeones event, the AAA wrestler grabbed a microphone and cut a promo to announce that he’s heading to WWE. ESPN is reporting that Lee will be starting with WWE in January. He’s expected to begin on the NXT brand.
Identity of MJF’s “Hot Chick” Mystery Woman From AEW Dynamite
Independent wrestler Daddi Doom was the “only hot chick in Colorado” according to MJF during last night’s Dynamite. During last night’s show, the AEW World Champion berated fans from the top of the arena and watched the show’s opener between Bryan Danielson and Ethan Page.
Report: AEW Title Change Being Discussed – Possibly Coming “Soon”
Wardlow may have come up short in his efforts to regain the TNT Championship this week, but don’t count him out yet. Wardlow lost the TNT title to Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear last month, and is a double champion, as he also holds the ROH World Television Championship.
Eric Bischoff: Who Would Want To Hire “Miserable” CM Punk?
CM Punk may be waiting for a long time before he next wrestles for a promotion, at least according to Eric Bischoff. Punk has been suspended from AEW since September’s All Out pay-per-view event due to his comments on the post-show media scrum and the backstage fight. Speaking to...
TNT Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed a new match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Samoa Joe will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin on January 4, the first episode of 2023, with the expected production changes, including a new stage set. On Wednesday’s show, Joe successfully...
Kurt Angle: Triple H Loves Pro Wrestling Like It’s His Wife
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle discussed Triple H and praised his mind for the professional wrestling business, as well as who he’d like to compete against at WrestleMania if he could compete.
Dax Harwood Offers His Thoughts On Dave Meltzer, Star Ratings
AEW wrestler Dax Harwood recently announced his new podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” during the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast and discussed a variety of topics. Harwood offered his thoughts on longtime professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, his star ratings, and if he respects him. You...
Cameraman Assaulted By Bray Wyatt On WWE SmackDown Declares He Won’t Press Charges
Last week on WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt attacked a cameraman over his frustrations with LA Knight and Uncle Howdy. Wyatt demanded an apology from LA Knight for mistaking him for Uncle Howdy following which the former Universal Champion snapped and attacked the cameraman. Wyatt applied the Mandible Claw as officials rushed to free the cameraman who was later identified as an independent wrestler going by the name of JT Energy.
