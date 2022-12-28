ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
herosports.com

FCS Championship: NDSU vs. SDSU Preview

North Dakota State and South Dakota State have met in the FCS second round, quarterfinals, and semifinals. The two rivals now finally meet in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas. SDSU has a three-game winning streak on the Bison, including a 23-21 win this season where...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter weather advisory; SUV fire; Blood drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter weather is in the forecast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. A $37.5 million ranch sale in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Train stuck due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
COLTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fair Market West opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples. Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago. Fair Market West had only been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown, Pierre have commercial air service options (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D.–The City of Pierre has options when it comes to commercial air service for the next two years. Pierre’s current Essential Air Service provider Denver Air Connection presented the only bid to continue serving both Pierre and Watertown. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says city staff will take a hard look at the options next week…
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Delays, cancellations affect some airline travelers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Post-Christmas travel is in full swing for some people today, including at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Some are still flying into South Dakota for the holiday and others are headed back home. Tanner and Lexi Munk were visiting family in South Dakota for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock

MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
MATLOCK, IA
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigate southwestern Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says crews were called to the 4200 block of South Racket Drive around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from the roof. Once inside,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: No foul play from shed fire death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy