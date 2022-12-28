Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
Popular ‘Pets on Third’ event set for Jan. 22
The 14th annual Pets on Third, hosted by Third Street South and Neapolitan Enterprises, will take place Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds raised will be donated to Humane Society Naples. The 2023 event theme, “Storybook Pets,” explores the many inspired relationships between pets and characters in literature. For example, Toto in the Wizard of Oz, Wilbur in Charlotte’s Web, Lassie, Harry Potter and Hedwig.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. SYMPHONY. Broadway Blockbusters – Naples Philharmonic Pops performances are set for Jan. 3-7...
Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend
If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are several options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets. Cirque Dreams Holidaze starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
WINKNEWS.com
Irish Times Bar & Grill debuts in North Naples
Ushering in traditional Irish pub fare into the 21st century is the idea behind the new Irish Times Bar & Grill in North Naples. “The decorative components reflect a nostalgic artful mix of old and new to deliver a vibrant pub experience. We pride ourselves on delivering a warm atmosphere with fantastic plates and drinks,” notes the website of the local venue that debuted this week in the Pavilion shopping center, anchored by LA Fitness and Paragon Theaters on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41 North.
capecoralbreeze.com
Handbag Happy Hour is set for Jan. 25
Handbag Happy Hour returns Wednesday, Jan. 25, with more than 100 new and gently loved handbags, men’s accessories and pet items to be auctioned to benefit The Nature Park Education Foundation, the non-profit at The Shell Factory, which received major damage during Hurricane Ian. The event will be held...
Florida Weekly
Uline to recruit 150+ positions at its new Naples warehouse
Uline, North America’s leading shipping industrial and packaging materials distributor, nears completion of its 915,750 square-foot warehouse in Naples. With the air-conditioned facility set to open in spring 2023, the distribution giant prepares to recruit approximately 150 employees to staff the new building, including:. — 130 Warehouse Associates. —...
Florida Weekly
Dreamy Florida-style country retreat
Nestled on 1.28 acres among enchanting oaks with over 230 feet of frontage (Gulf access) on the historic Orange River, this is an old Florida-style country retreat that offers colorful sunsets from the dock every evening. Located at 13160 Bird Road in Fort Myers in the quaint rural Buckingham community, the home offers Southwest exposure with a small creek running along the eastern side of the property adding to the country feel and privacy. The home has over 3,800 square feet of living with an in-law suite with a full kitchen.
Florida Weekly
Buyers Love Amenities, Views and Residences At Kalea Bay
Kalea Bay, the luxury residential high-rise community located on Vanderbilt Drive, just north of Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples, is very popular with buyers, as evidenced by the community’s success. Some say it’s the community’s endless amenities. Others say it’s the sophisticated design of the residences. And everyone gives a nod to the incredible Gulf views.
Florida Weekly
Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards
The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
Florida Weekly
PBS Contractors completes The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery
PBS Contractors completed the renovation of The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery’s Bonita Springs office, located at 23471 Walden Center Drive, Suite 300, Bonita Springs, FL. The scope of the project included additional clinical space for patients and a top-notch break room for employees. Since 2004, The...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken salad franchise owners fly through first three locations
Despite construction delays, finding team members to fill spots has been relatively easy, allowing the new Chicken Salad Chick locations to open quickly. A Fort Myers couple is popping out new Chicken Salad Chick locations at a rapid rate. Since opening their first location in Fort Myers three months ago,...
coastalbreezenews.com
An Amazing Year for Marco Dolphins
As 2022 comes to a close, the study team on board the Dolphin Explorer has recorded some unique and surprising data for this period. Some of the information is “business as usual” for our findings year after year while other data is very unique to the happenings throughout 2022.
floridaweekly.com
Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office
Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of boats up for auction at salvage yard along Burnt Store Road
Hundreds of boats are lined up, all damaged by Ian, off of Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County. The boats are all up for sale, and people are waiting to buy them. Cooper Capital Speciality Salvage, on behalf of a couple of insurance companies, is facilitating the sale of the boats. It is like a boat show for people who like do-it-yourself projects.
‘Grinch’ damages Christmas decorations outside of Gateway home
GATEWAY, Fla. — A person is snipping the power supply cables to Christmas decorations in the Gateway neighborhood of Fort Myers. On two separate occasions, someone snipped the wires at one home in the Timber Ridge community. “They came and they snipped them and they were clean cut,” said...
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Listed Sanibel, Captiva Properties
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 12/21/22 to 12/27/22.
Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
Naples seasonal employee steals over $800 in unauthorized markdowns
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — There are several “perks” that come from taking a seasonal position with a store, but one Naples woman learned that with those advantages comes responsibility. And a lesson was truly learned when she tried using her “employee privileges” to steal over $750 worth...
WINKNEWS.com
The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress
It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
