Nestled on 1.28 acres among enchanting oaks with over 230 feet of frontage (Gulf access) on the historic Orange River, this is an old Florida-style country retreat that offers colorful sunsets from the dock every evening. Located at 13160 Bird Road in Fort Myers in the quaint rural Buckingham community, the home offers Southwest exposure with a small creek running along the eastern side of the property adding to the country feel and privacy. The home has over 3,800 square feet of living with an in-law suite with a full kitchen.

