Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
4450 Bonita Beach Road SW, Suite 10, Bonita Springs; 239-221-7001 or cornerspotdiner.com. The Corner Spot, which opened in August, says on its website that its “menu is designed to bring nostalgia from Americana classics.” Translated: You can get a meatloaf sandwich here, or any number of other soups, salads or sandwiches. For dinner, bring an appetite for a hearty London broil or maple roast pork tenderloin. The shrimp and grits sounds good to us, with tasso red gravy and stone-ground grits.
coastalbreezenews.com
Arthrex Family Holiday Nights
Arthrex held their Holiday Nights at the Naples campus for employees and their families with many different activities and festivities for everyone to enjoy. The main attraction of the Arthrex Family Holiday Nights was the German Christmas Market, offering all kinds of traditional German delicacies including authentic German pretzels, bratwursts, roasted walnuts and almonds, plain and decorated gingerbread cookies, Kinderpunsch, and Glühwein, a hot spiced wine. The German treats perfectly accompanied the creatively decorated shops.
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend
If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are several options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets. Cirque Dreams Holidaze starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
WINKNEWS.com
Irish Times Bar & Grill debuts in North Naples
Ushering in traditional Irish pub fare into the 21st century is the idea behind the new Irish Times Bar & Grill in North Naples. “The decorative components reflect a nostalgic artful mix of old and new to deliver a vibrant pub experience. We pride ourselves on delivering a warm atmosphere with fantastic plates and drinks,” notes the website of the local venue that debuted this week in the Pavilion shopping center, anchored by LA Fitness and Paragon Theaters on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41 North.
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — The countdown to the Downtown Countdown is on!. Downtown Fort Myers is closing down the streets and inviting everyone to ring in the new year!. There will be five stages located in various spots, and live music playing all night. Support local bars and...
WINKNEWS.com
Mud Bugs Cajun Kitchen reopens on Sanibel
A popular Sanibel restaurant is back open three months after Hurricane Ian hit. Mud Bugs Cajun Kitchen is a staple on Sanibel, and they are excited to be back up and running. The restaurant is opening its doors just in time for the island to reopen to the public next week.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. SYMPHONY. Broadway Blockbusters – Naples Philharmonic Pops performances are set for Jan. 3-7...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda to host professional pickleball tour event
The Association of Pickleball Professionals will kick off its tour calendar with the APP Punta Gorda Open on Jan. 11-15 at the PicklePlex, 26300 Airport Road. The sport’s top professional women and men will compete in singles, doubles and mixed-doubles events. In addition, hundreds of amateurs will take part in an amateur competition. Tickets for daily sessions are $10.
Florida Weekly
PBS Contractors completes The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery
PBS Contractors completed the renovation of The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery’s Bonita Springs office, located at 23471 Walden Center Drive, Suite 300, Bonita Springs, FL. The scope of the project included additional clinical space for patients and a top-notch break room for employees. Since 2004, The...
WINKNEWS.com
Big Hickory Waterfront Grille closing for good due to rebuilding costs
It has been three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, and the recovery hasn’t been the same for everyone. Some businesses have reopened, but Big Hickory Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs isn’t one of them. The restaurant posted online saying they won’t be reopening because of the...
Florida Weekly
Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards
The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
Florida Weekly
The Southwest Florida Symphony to rock out with Elton John tribute
The Southwest Florida Symphony has announced that tickets are on sale for the first Brave New Pops concerts of the season. “Remember When Rock was Young – the Elton John Tribute” will offer a full-strength stage experience unlike any other, capturing the music, costumes and charisma of Sir Elton John in a show that is sure to leave audiences breathless.
Florida Weekly
Buyers Love Amenities, Views and Residences At Kalea Bay
Kalea Bay, the luxury residential high-rise community located on Vanderbilt Drive, just north of Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples, is very popular with buyers, as evidenced by the community’s success. Some say it’s the community’s endless amenities. Others say it’s the sophisticated design of the residences. And everyone gives a nod to the incredible Gulf views.
coastalbreezenews.com
An Amazing Year for Marco Dolphins
As 2022 comes to a close, the study team on board the Dolphin Explorer has recorded some unique and surprising data for this period. Some of the information is “business as usual” for our findings year after year while other data is very unique to the happenings throughout 2022.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken salad franchise owners fly through first three locations
Despite construction delays, finding team members to fill spots has been relatively easy, allowing the new Chicken Salad Chick locations to open quickly. A Fort Myers couple is popping out new Chicken Salad Chick locations at a rapid rate. Since opening their first location in Fort Myers three months ago,...
floridaweekly.com
Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office
Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
‘Grinch’ damages Christmas decorations outside of Gateway home
GATEWAY, Fla. — A person is snipping the power supply cables to Christmas decorations in the Gateway neighborhood of Fort Myers. On two separate occasions, someone snipped the wires at one home in the Timber Ridge community. “They came and they snipped them and they were clean cut,” said...
WINKNEWS.com
The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress
It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area. Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the...
