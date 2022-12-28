A Russian businessman and rumoured critic of president Vladimir Putin has died after falling from a third-floor window of an Indian hotel just days after a friend died on the same trip.Pavel Antov was visiting Odisha, an eastern state on the Bay of Bengal, and had just celebrated his 65th birthday at the hotel. His friend Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack during the celebrations.The millionaire and local politician was a member of the Russian parliament’s United Russia party, which was formerly headed by Mr Putin.Last June, Mr Antov was forced to deny criticising the war in Ukraine...

