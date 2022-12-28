ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Shatters 50-Year Old Volkswagen Beetle Record in Norway

Norway intends to be more than a decade ahead of Europe's plans regarding electric cars. The market penetration rates of the Tesla Model Y are so good that it has just broken a record of more than 50 years ago. When Tesla introduced the Model Y to society, few could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy