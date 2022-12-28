ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea report: Blues set sights on Jordan Pickford but face stiff competition

By Greg Lea
 2 days ago

Chelsea could be set to battle Tottenham and Manchester United for the signature of Jordan Pickford next summer, according to reports.

The England international is a key player for Everton , with whom he has verbally agreed a new five-year contract.

Pickford's current deal at Goodison Park runs until 2024, while the goalkeeper is valued at £24.8m by Transfermarkt .

But the Daily Mail reports that Everton have yet to sign off on the new contract, alerting the likes of Chelsea , Spurs and Manchester United to the player's possible availability in next summer's transfer market.

Pickford is willing to commit his future to the Toffees and Frank Lampard is keen to tie his No.1 down to fresh terms as soon as possible, but the club's owners have surprisingly decided to hold off.

And with Everton currently outside the Premier League relegation zone by just one point, the delay could persuade Pickford and his representatives to sound out potential interest elsewhere.

Chelsea could be in the market for a new goalkeeper ahead of next season after The Sun wrote that Edouard Mendy has rejected their offer of a new deal.

The Senegalese shot-stopper has lost his place in the starting XI to Kepa Arrizabalaga, who kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

But Manchester United and Tottenham could also enter the race for Pickford, as both clubs seek long-term successors to David de Gea and Hugo Lloris respectively.

Chelsea will return to action against Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.

Chelsea are on red alert amid reports that Juventus could try to prise Mason Mount away from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are one of three Premier League clubs looking to sign Josko Gvardiol, who has starred for Croatia at World Cup 2022.

And long-time transfer target Declan Rice has admitted he is open to a move away from West Ham next summer.

Comments / 0

