Osseo boys basketball earn first win of season

Osseo boys basketball earned its first win of the season Dec. 20, with a 72-49 home victory over Moorhead.

Osseo took charge from the start. The Orioles led 33-24 at halftime, a lead they extended in the second, outscoring Moorhead 39-25.

De’Mari Larkins led scoring for Osseo with 20 points, while Trey Smith and Alvin Jones followed close behind with 15 and 11, respectively.

Jerome Williams, Aaron Smith, Temi Omotoyinbo, Temisan Denado, Beniam Makonnen and William Kuoh all also contributed points.

The win, Osseo’s first for the season, gives them a 1-3 record for the week, though they are still hunting for their first conference win of the 2022-23 season. Osseo’s victory also broke a four game winning streak held by Moorhead, dating back to Dec. 6. Moorhead beat West Fargo, Rogers, Spring Lake Park and Edina in that run.

Osseo boys basketball played one game the following week, facing Richfield Dec. 28, after press time, in the TCO Holiday Classic at Augsburg University.