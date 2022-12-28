Knights rout Magic to start holiday break

STMA boys’ basketball had just one game before the Christmas holiday, and they gave the fans a nice present with a 70-28 win over Monticello on Dec. 20.

It was one of those games where the Knights grabbed a big lead and never let it go. The Knights had a 39-14 lead at the break, and only gave up another 14 points the rest of the way, nearly doubling their own amount of points.

Leading the way for the Knights was Logan Jans, who scored 13 points. Colton Demarais scored 12 points, and a lot of other players contributed with single digit scoring. 13 different players scored points for the team in the victory.

Head coach Jeff Oseth said that it was a good victory.

“I thought our defense just caused them a lot of problems tonight,” he said.

The Knights play in the Granite City Classic Thursday and Friday, to take place at St. Cloud Tech and St. John’s University.