NASDAQ
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
4 Stocks Under $20 to Buy This Week and Hold in 2023
Following the current market turmoil, a potential rebound is expected next year. Additionally, as value stocks are expected to beat growth counterparts, Stellantis (STLA), Celestica (CLS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and...
CNBC
IBM beat all its large-cap tech peers in 2022 as investors shunned growth for safety
IBM is up 6% in 2022, topping every large-cap tech stock. The company has bolstered its consulting business with small acquisitions and cozied up to fast-growing cloud providers Amazon and Microsoft. IBM generated $752 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter and paid out $1.5 billion in dividends.
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
CNBC
Here's why the U.S. electric grid isn't running on 100% renewable energy yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
US stocks could surge 20% in the first 6 months of 2023 as the Fed wraps up its inflation fight, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
US stocks could soar up to 20% in the first half of next year, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may cut interest rates to as low as 2% by the end of 2023, the Wharton professor said. Improved worker productivity might shore up company profits and buoy stocks, Siegel said.
Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here’s the Trade.
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report stock isn’t joining Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report epic stock-price unraveling. But it is joining it on the 52-week-low list. This is not too surprising, as the tech giant broke below a key support level earlier this month. And on Wednesday Apple shares fell 2.6%, touching 52-week lows for a second session.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid
If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
NASDAQ
CIM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 16%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) were yielding above the 16% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $5.55 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 16% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin worth has been in a decent vary previously few weeks. Bitcoin’s concern and greed index has dropped to the concern stage of 25. The US greenback index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin worth has held in a decent vary even because the US greenback index (DXY) has plunged...
Zacks.com
3 Solid Funds to Buy Amid Persisting Market Volatility
Markets are about to close one of the worst years in recent times, as fears of an impending recession loom large on the U.S. economy. The Fed has hinted at additional rate hikes through 2023, which has alarmed investors and is taking a toll on stocks. Even though inflation has...
via.news
Redwood Trust, Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Redwood Trust (RWT), Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP), PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Redwood Trust (RWT) 7.70 0.13% 13.55% 2022-12-11 07:47:14. 2 Pimco Global Stocksplus &...
Why 5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Technology Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These five outstanding Goldman Sachs top picks in the technology sector are offering some bigger and better growth potential than the so-called FAANG stocks, the best-performing tech stocks of the past decade.
3 Hyper-Growth Stocks to Buy for Big Gains in 2023
With recent economic data showing promise, the chances of a soft landing for the economy are increasing. Hence, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally sound stocks CVS Health...
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
