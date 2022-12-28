ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE OF TEEN GIRL AT EL CAJON MOTEL

December 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police Dept. is investigating an attempted homicide at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, where a 16-year-old girl was found with a traumatic head injury on December 12. Hospital staff believes the head wound was likely caused by a gunshot, says ECPD Sergeant Tenaya Webb.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Accused of Killing El Cajon Mother in Suspected DUI Crash Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of driving drunk and running another driver off the road, killing her just days before Christmas, pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Isaac Payne, 26, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 23 crash that killed 25-year-old Leslie Nunez Rosas. The defendant is facing charges that include two counts of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, hit-and-run death, and gross vehicle manslaughter, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department’s records.
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LEMON GROVE WOMAN KILLED IN EL CAJON CRASH

December 26, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Lemon Grove resident Nancy Annette Lisa Benson, 32, died Dec. 18 in a collision on Interstate 8 East in El Cajon. She was driving an Audi sedan early in the morning when for unknown reasons, the vehicle plunged down an embankment and struck a tree, then collided with another vehicle at the 2nd Street offramp in El Cajon.
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer

SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

Looking back on an eventful 2022 in Escondido

Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each year at this time we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on times-advocate.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
OCEANSIDE, CA

