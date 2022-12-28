Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastcountymagazine.org
ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE OF TEEN GIRL AT EL CAJON MOTEL
December 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police Dept. is investigating an attempted homicide at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, where a 16-year-old girl was found with a traumatic head injury on December 12. Hospital staff believes the head wound was likely caused by a gunshot, says ECPD Sergeant Tenaya Webb.
Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in crosswalk
A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday while walking within a crosswalk in the Oceanside area, authorities said.
Family remembers woman killed in hit-and-run, suspect faces judge
California State Highway Patrol said Payne was driving at a high rate of speed while intoxicated when he hit Leslie Nunez Rosas' car near the College Avenue offramp on State Route 94.
NBC San Diego
Man Accused of Killing El Cajon Mother in Suspected DUI Crash Pleads Not Guilty
The man accused of driving drunk and running another driver off the road, killing her just days before Christmas, pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Isaac Payne, 26, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 23 crash that killed 25-year-old Leslie Nunez Rosas. The defendant is facing charges that include two counts of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, hit-and-run death, and gross vehicle manslaughter, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department’s records.
Isaac Payne, 26, Pleads Not Guilty to Manslaughter in Alleged DUI Crash in Lemon Grove
A man accused of driving drunk on a freeway in Lemon Grove and killing another driver in a high-speed crash pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Isaac Tre Payne, 26, is accused in Friday morning’s crash that killed 25-year-old El Cajon resident Leslie...
eastcountymagazine.org
LEMON GROVE WOMAN KILLED IN EL CAJON CRASH
December 26, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Lemon Grove resident Nancy Annette Lisa Benson, 32, died Dec. 18 in a collision on Interstate 8 East in El Cajon. She was driving an Audi sedan early in the morning when for unknown reasons, the vehicle plunged down an embankment and struck a tree, then collided with another vehicle at the 2nd Street offramp in El Cajon.
Suspect Sought After Pedestrian Struck in Oceanside Freeway Off-Ramp Hit-and-Run
A female pedestrian suffered major injuries Wednesday when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Oceanside freeway off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol-Oceanside area office responded at 11:24 a.m. to the hit-and-run collision on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from Interstate 5 northbound in Oceanside. “A female pedestrian was...
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
Three Injured in Rollover Crash on Northbound Interstate 5 Near Old Town
Three people were hospitalized after being pulled from the wreckage of a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5, fire officials said Wednesday. San Diego fire crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the crash, which occurred just south of Interstate 8. “Three people were extricated from a vehicle,” said...
Driver killed in hit-and-run SR-94 crash identified
A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash while driving on state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area Friday was identified, officials said.
Man breaks leg in e-scooter crash
A man was injured Monday night after he was hit by a driver while crossing an intersection on an electric scooter, police said.
NBC San Diego
Woman Ejected From Car, Killed By Suspected DUI Hit-and-Run Driver in San Diego: Police
A suspected DUI hit-and-run driver is in custody, accused of causing a crash that claimed the life of a young woman on Friday morning. The suspect, a bearded man who was only identified as a 26-year-old, was arrested less than two miles from the scene. The incident began to unfold...
Electric Scooter Driver, 54, Runs Red Light, Breaks Leg in Collision with Car in Webster
A 54-year-old man was recuperating Tuesday after being hospitalized with a broken leg he sustained Monday when he drove his electric scooter through a red light and was struck by a car. The collision occurred about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Elm Street, according to the...
times-advocate.com
Looking back on an eventful 2022 in Escondido
Welcome to the week in between Christmas and New Year’s, when it’s in one year and out the other. Each year at this time we review the most popular stories, as indicated by hits on times-advocate.com. As these stories were picked by the readership, I dedicate this list to them!
Chula Vista woman documents mother's dementia experience
For Chula Vista resident Brigette Simms, the bond between her and her mother was immeasurable. She lived with her mom under the same roof for the past 28 years.
San Diego failed to fix a broken sidewalk, exposed bolts; now a teen is prepared to sue after serious injuries
SAN DIEGO — A fourteen-year-old boy and his family are preparing to sue the city of San Diego after he was ejected from his bike from an uprooted portion of sidewalk along Mission Gorge Road and into an exposed metal bolt fastened to the adjacent guardrail. The bolt ripped through the boy's flesh, causing serious injuries to his leg.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Crews Knock Down Evening Blaze at Tierrasanta House
A fire that erupted for unknown reasons burned at a house in Tierrasanta Tuesday. The blaze in the 3700 block of Catamarca Drive was reported at 6 p.m. and the first unit arrived at the scene at 6:06 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A total of five...
4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside
Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
DUI checkpoint at undisclosed Chula Vista location set for Dec. 30
Authorities announced a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint has been scheduled for Dec. 30 at an undisclosed location within the City of Chula Vista.
One arrested after attempted burglary at Subway restaurant in Normal Heights
A person was arrested overnight for allegedly breaking into a Subway restaurant in San Diego's Normal Heights neighborhood.
Comments / 6