tompkinsweekly.com
Tompkins County Legislature awards $6.5 Million in COVID-19 relief funds
On Dec. 20 the Tompkins County Legislature approved $6.5 Million in funding to community organizations as part of its Community Recovery Fund, it said in a release. The grants were made to address the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on local organizations and businesses. The awards ranged from...
Cayuga Medical takes over Family Medicine practices in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Two of Ithaca’s primary names in healthcare are poised to join forces in early 2023. According to an announcement from Cayuga Health System, Cayuga Medical Associates will be absorbing Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca as of Feb. 1, 2023. The new practice will be called Cayuga Primary Care Family Medicine.
Insurer temporarily extends contract with Syracuse hospital to avoid patient disruption
Syracuse, N.Y. — Health insurer UnitedHealthcare has temporarily extended its contract with Upstate University Hospital for two months to avoid disrupting coverage for patients. UnitedHealthcare previously warned a contract dispute with Upstate could potentially disrupt coverage for about 20,000 patients if an agreement was not reached before the contract...
Madison County considers the future of its solid waste management system
MADISON COUNTY — Madison County is in the process of planning for the long-term future of its solid waste management system. Located on Buyea Road in Canastota, the county landfill site includes the main office, scalehouse, and ARC Recycling Center for haulers. The Madison County Solid Waste Department also...
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)
The Cortland County Legislature voted last week on a resolution that will send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to Albany leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles.
Red Cross aids ten people after devastating fire destroys home in Constantina
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross were busy Tuesday morning, December 27 when they received a house fire call out of Constantia in Oswego County. The fire broke out in a single-level home located on Salt Road in the Town of Constantia around […]
A note from The Ithaca Voice: We’re moving!
ITHACA, N.Y.—Hey, everybody. Hopefully, if you’re reading this, you’re getting a chance to take a breath and get some rest as 2022 winds to an end. On our end, we have a brief but exciting announcement: The Ithaca Voice is moving offices this week. We’re taking our talents to 121 East Seneca Street in downtown Ithaca. For years, we’ve made our home above the Cornell Store at 102 East State Street on the Ithaca Commons, but we want to continue expanding our staff and capabilities and a new office space will allow us to do that.
tompkinsweekly.com
Newfield Hamlet Revitalization Plan to take center stage in January
Small towns across Tompkins County and the United States have been changing for the last few years, and the Newfield Planning Board is looking to kick off 2023 with a discussion with residents about how those changes could impact the hamlet of Newfield. The forum will be held at the...
FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system
Syracuse, N.Y. — The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an outage that has affected the Onondaga County Clerk’s records system since Monday. Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management, notified the clerk’s office on Monday that it detected potentially malicious files and shut down all of its servers to find the source of the problem.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Inmate Arrested After Fight at County Jail
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County inmate was arrested following an investigation into a fight at the County jail. According to police, 28 year old Solomon Hill was arrested. Police say that Hill allegedly struck another inmate causing injury. Hill was charged with Assault and Assault while Confined in...
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
ithaca.com
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
Serious crash in Cortland County sends four to the hospital
Update: The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. not 11:30 p.m. CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NY-281 is back open after being closed overnight in Cortland County due to a serious crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Homer Fire, the crash happened on 281 […]
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
wxhc.com
Cortland Midnight on Main This Saturday Evening
The City of Cortland’s Midnight on Main will take place this Saturday evening in Downtown Cortland as the city will host a New Year’s Celebration. Main Street between Court and Tompkins Street will be closed for the event. The city reports it will include local restaurant participation, music...
14850.com
Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
localsyr.com
Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
14850.com
Victim treated and released, person of interest detained, in Lansing shooting incident
Sheriff’s deputies responding to the Milton Meadows Apartments in the Town of Lansing early Wednesday evening for a reported shooting incident located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a statement Thursday morning from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. According to...
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
