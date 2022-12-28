Read full article on original website
KEYT
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state’s 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years.
KEYT
Oregon: People convicted by split juries can have new trial
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that people who were convicted of a crime by a non-unanimous jury have a right to a new trial. The ruling says that final convictions issued by non-unanimous juries before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down such jury verdicts in 2020 must be reversed and sent back for a new trial. The ruling applies to state cases where a criminal conviction was final and the appeals, if any, were over before the 2020 Supreme Court decision. Authorities said the decision will affect hundreds of convictions in the state. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum welcomed the ruling, saying it would help address inequities and ensure fairness in the justice system.
KEYT
Attorney General files intent to appeal judge’s bail ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed paperwork with the state Supreme Court to appeal a local judge’s ruling that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional. Raoul’s notice of appeal requests the high court reverse Wednesday’s ruling by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington. Cunnington ruled that the General Assembly overstepped its authority by eliminating cash bail in the so-called SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul. The law takes effect Sunday. Officials from 64 counties filed the lawsuit and intend to continue the status quo while the state appeals the order.
KEYT
Lujan Grisham begins second term as New Mexico governor
Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham has officially started her second term as New Mexico governor. She promised “progress — not paralysis — is in fact our destiny” after taking the oath of office during a public ceremony Sunday in Santa Fe. The day’s festivities included performances by Native American dancers and a mariachi band. The governor’s ball was scheduled for the evening, with tickets going for $1,000 per person. Lujan Grisham and the Democrat-controlled Legislature are expected to take advantage of a more than favorable financial forecast as they set spending priorities during the upcoming session. Among the top orders of business will be addressing persistent public safety concerns and dismal educational outcomes for New Mexico students.
KEYT
Recreational marijuana dispensaries on the rise in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — In the first three months that Vermont has allowed the retail sale of marijuana for adult recreational use, the number of dispensaries around the state has grown from three to about 25, with several more expected to open soon. The Vermont Cannabis Control Board say that 25 are now open around the state as of about a week ago and another four announced they plan to open within a month. Seven other dispensaries have received licenses. Vermont is among nearly two dozen states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including New York, where the first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana opened on Thursday.
KEYT
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State Attorney General Todd Rokita announces that Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices. Rokitas says he filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled. Those states have agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with the company in November. The company issued a lengthy statement Friday saying that over the past few years, it has introduced more transparency — and tools to help users manage their data and minimize the data it collects.
KEYT
North Carolina officials will not charge Mark Meadows with voter fraud
The North Carolina Department of Justice announced Friday that there was “not sufficient evidence” to bring charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his wife, Debra Meadows, over allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. “My office has concluded that there is not...
KEYT
2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept away. His body was found under about 5 feet of snow. Meanwhile Saturday, a father and his adult son were backcountry skiing near Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado when they were caught in an avalanche. The father dug himself out, but his son died in the slide.
KEYT
Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states
More than 15 million people from the West Coast to Wisconsin are under winter weather alerts Sunday as a storm system causing life-threatening flooding in California pushes east. At least two people have been killed and scores of others rescued from the flooding in portions of northern California over the...
KEYT
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises on Friday doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday. Nebraska health officials say the 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December. The recalled sprouts have best-by dates between Dec. 10, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023. People who have the sprouts are advised to dispose of them. Nebraska health officials said there have been 16 confirmed cases of people becoming ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted 15 confirmed cases of people getting sick, including two who were hospitalized.
KEYT
N. Carolina doesn’t pick electric mix to lower carbon levels
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina utility regulators have told Duke Energy Corp. to carry out a series of activities to generate electricity that they say will help ensure greenhouse gas reductions set in a new state law are met. But the Utilities Commission’s directives announced late Friday on solar, wind, nuclear and other sources for electricity don’t endorse any particular mix of energy sources to meet the mandates. A 2021 bipartisan state law says carbon dioxide emissions must fall 70% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels. Net-zero emissions by 2050 also are ultimately necessary, according to the law. Duke Energy and environmental groups had proposed several different energy portfolios.
