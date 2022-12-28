MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — In the first three months that Vermont has allowed the retail sale of marijuana for adult recreational use, the number of dispensaries around the state has grown from three to about 25, with several more expected to open soon. The Vermont Cannabis Control Board say that 25 are now open around the state as of about a week ago and another four announced they plan to open within a month. Seven other dispensaries have received licenses. Vermont is among nearly two dozen states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including New York, where the first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana opened on Thursday.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO