Ocala, FL

WCJB

Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
MARION COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka

Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
APOPKA, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida

8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/29

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Year’s Eve events and our last conversation with our friends at Wind-FM in 2022. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King to kick off 2023 Historic Homesteading classes in January

The Fort King National Historic Landmark’s series of historic cooking and crafting classes is set to return in January. The first class in the 2023 Historic Homesteading series, Rag Rugs, will be held on Saturday, January 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL

