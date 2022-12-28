Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCJB
Florida Horse Park host the six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway Thursday. It will be held at Florida Horse Park. You can watch some of the most agile and quick horses compete in the competition. The show will start Thursday at 8 a.m. and end on January 3rd...
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
WCJB
‘It’s definitely super rewarding’: Rescue horses in search of new homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In early November, 16 starved horses were rescued in Williston, by OTTB foundation, a non profit organization from Ocala. Out of the 16 horses, 13 were healed and 3 had to be euthanized due to their conditions. “We had the veterinarians, Dr. Brent he’s put so...
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
WCJB
North Central Florida Humane Society looking for “The 12 Mutts of Christmas” to be adopted
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Humane Society of North Central Florida say two of the 12 dogs who have been at the shelter the longest now have homes. Of the group of twelve dogs dubbed “The 12 Mutts of Christmas”, Doris and Bo have been adopted.
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
fox35orlando.com
Florida community comes together to bring home historic World War II tugboat
DELAND, Fla. - A World War II tugboat will soon be on display in Volusia County following a massive effort to get it home. "The boat is in Astor, Florida after coming 4,900 miles from Stockholm, Sweden," said Dan Friend. Friend, a retired teacher, and history buff said the boat...
Video shows dog trapped behind seawall being rescued in Florida
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A video released by deputies in north Florida shows a dog being rescued from a risky position. Body camera video shows the moments before Alachua County deputies rescued the dog off a seawall. After some convincing and help from a good Samaritan, they eventually got...
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’
Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 29 years since a man’s body was found in Alachua County and Sheriff’s deputies are still hoping to solve the case. Deputies say a body was found in the woods near State Road 24 and Northeast 69th Avenue on December 29th, 1993.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida
8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/29
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Year’s Eve events and our last conversation with our friends at Wind-FM in 2022. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
Warm-up on the way in Central Florida, but freeze still possible for some areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although Central Florida is headed into a big warm-up, a few areas may see a freeze one more time Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Overnight temperatures are again falling for the...
click orlando
Flagler deputies arrest trio with 13 catalytic converters in trunk of car with stolen tags
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler deputies on the lookout for a BMW with a stolen tag found it Wednesday evening, employing spike strips to eventually stop the car on Interstate 95, arrest the three men inside and recover 13 hacked-off catalytic converters stowed in the trunk. The tag that...
Woman jumps from balcony to escape man attacking her
A Florida man was arrested for attacking a woman who was forced to jump from a second floor balcony to escape him.
ocala-news.com
Fort King to kick off 2023 Historic Homesteading classes in January
The Fort King National Historic Landmark’s series of historic cooking and crafting classes is set to return in January. The first class in the 2023 Historic Homesteading series, Rag Rugs, will be held on Saturday, January 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
Comments / 0