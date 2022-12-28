Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.

APOPKA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO