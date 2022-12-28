ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

TheDailyBeast

Flights Halted After Airport Worker Killed in Freak Accident

Flights were halted after a ground crew worker was killed in an industrial accident on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday, Reuters reports. Two people briefed on the initial investigation said the worker was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines, which was running, the news agency said. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which took place where an American Airlines plane was parked at a gate after arriving from Dallas. All inbound and outbound flights are grounded indefinitely, the airport said in a statement. The worker has not been identified, but was an employee of American Airlines and Piedmont Airlines. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the airport said. Read it at Reuters
MONTGOMERY, AL
Channel 3000

Trump taxes being released today; Southwest promises much better Friday; college bowl roundup. A look at your morning headlines.

Sandbar sharks swim next to a snorkeler in the Mediterranean Sea near a power plant off the coast of Hadera, Israel, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The hot water gushing from an industrial plant in Israel's northern city of Hadera draws these sharks that are not considered to be dangerous to people, but are increasingly endangered by overfishing. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Channel 3000

Best of 2023: New design hotels and luxury train routes coming soon

This was a bad, bad week for holiday travelers in the United States. First there was the raging storm that caught many people in perilous situations far from home: Here are some of their stories. Then Southwest went into an almighty days-long meltdown that left hundreds of thousands of passengers delayed or stranded. Insiders blame it on outdated tech.
Channel 3000

US grapples with ‘travesty’ of untreated hepatitis C

WASHINGTON — Too many Americans are missing out on a cure for hepatitis C, and a study underway in a hard-hit corner of Kentucky is exploring a simple way to start changing that. The key: On-the-spot diagnosis to replace today’s multiple-step testing. In about an hour and with...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Channel 3000

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK’d by new state laws

Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could impact people’s finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties. Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and concealed...
COLORADO STATE

