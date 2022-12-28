The Nashville Predators faced off against the top team in the Central Division tonight at Bridgestone Arena as they welcomed the Dallas Stars to town. The 20-9-6 Stars entered tonight's game after a comeback win Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens, a game in which the Stars capitalized on three of their five power play chances. Stars forward Jason Robertson has scored a team leading 24 goals, and Rope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn, and rookie Wyatt Johnston have contributed to an offense that ranks fourth in the league for goals scored.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO