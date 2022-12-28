ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Predators - 2, Stars - 3: Late Goal by Roope Hintz Robs Preds of Valuable Points

The Nashville Predators faced off against the top team in the Central Division tonight at Bridgestone Arena as they welcomed the Dallas Stars to town. The 20-9-6 Stars entered tonight's game after a comeback win Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens, a game in which the Stars capitalized on three of their five power play chances. Stars forward Jason Robertson has scored a team leading 24 goals, and Rope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn, and rookie Wyatt Johnston have contributed to an offense that ranks fourth in the league for goals scored.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
NEWARK, NJ
WGRZ TV

Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jack McBain, Coyotes keep home wins coming, beat Leafs

Jack McBain scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:17 remaining, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. Barrett Hayton had a goal and two assists, Nick Bjugstad had a goal and an assist, and...
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Jordan Binnington, Blues defeat woeful Blackhawks

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 Thursday night. Binnington improved to 6-0-1 in seven career games against the Blackhawks. Josh Leivo, Calle Rosen and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who have earned points in eight of their last nine...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman

Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Capitals look to start new streak vs. Canadiens

The Washington Capitals will look for a bounce-back win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Capitals ended a five-game winning streak when they fell 4-3 in overtime to the visiting Ottawa Senators on Thursday. The Canadiens were hammered 7-2 by the host Florida Panthers on Thursday for their season-high fourth straight loss, with the past three coming in regulation.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Kings tie game in third period, beat Avalanche in shootout

Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored shootout goals, Pheonix Copley made 23 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in Denver on Thursday night. Arvidsson added two assists, Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action

Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Yardbarker

Nosek Out Again Saturday, Frederic Center Of Attention

After missing his team’s 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night, Boston Bruins center Tomas Nosek will miss a second straight game on Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres. “Yes,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said immediately when asked if Nosek will be out of...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Greiss' new mask is nod to former Blues goalie

Mask is modeled after one worn by Fred Brathwaite in 2002-03 season. If you're a long-time St. Louis Blues fan, it probably should. Greiss' mask, which was created by Blake McCully of Cross-Eyed Airbrushing, was modeled after one worn by former Blues goalie Fred Brathwaite during the 2002-03 season. "It's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy