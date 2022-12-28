Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"

Messi was housed in room B201. It was a twin room but Messi had it to himself for most of the tournament.

The bed where Lionel Messi slept during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to become a public exhibit.

While many national teams opted to stay in luxury hotels during the World Cup, Argentina's players set up camp in student halls at Qatar University.

However, Messi shared the room with Sergio Aguero on the eve of the final after the former striker joined the Argentina camp as a special guest.

Lionel Messi stayed in room B201 at Qatar University during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Twitter/@Benayadachraf

Most of the rooms used by Argentina's players will be returned to their original purpose and once again become sleeping quarters for students.

But B201 will "become a mini-museum", according to journalist Ashraf bin Ayad.

He tweeted: "Qatar University announces the allocation of the room in which Lionel Messi stayed during the Qatar World Cup to become a mini-museum".

Messi fired Argentina to the country's third World Cup title in Qatar.

He scored seven goals and produced three assists in seven matches during the tournament.

Messi was voted as the Player of the Tournament and became the first man ever to win the FIFA Golden Ball award more than once.