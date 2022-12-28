ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
my sincere condolences to this family. my brother took what he thought was a percocet, but it was laced with deadly fntly unbeknownst to him, and it took his life. I work in the field of addiction, and this is happening way more than people realize. I recently had a client overdose on THC edibles that were laced with fntyl unbeknownst to her. thank God she pulled thru, but many do not. cartels are getting unprecedented amounts of fntyl into this country in all different forms, including re-pressed pills laced with this poison unbeknownst to the buyer. 300 Americans of all races, political views, religious beliefs, and sexual orientations are dying every single day from this poison. fntyl is highly addictive and very deadly, and stronger strengths are entering. sadly, narcan has become a staple to carry in case of exposure. it's NEVER been like this before, NEVER. there have always been drugs, but NEVER like this. may they all rest in eternal peace.

Chantell Mills
1d ago

I totally understand the heartbreak I lost my boyfriend to a drug overdose in 2020 I found him dead face down my life change instantly 💔 😪 praying for yall 🙏🏽

Cathy Ness
1d ago

so sad 😞 your son will always be with you all .I'm glad ur going to schools to talk to these teens I'm so heartbroken this story really got to me .

