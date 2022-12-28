ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration

Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Daily Beast

Peter Thiel’s Conservative Dating App Floundering After 3 Months

Twelve weeks after its rocky launch, conservative dating app The Right Stuff is still failing to seduce large numbers of right-wing users. In October, the Peter Thiel-backed startup managed to generate 40,000 downloads, according to data from the analytics firm Sensor Tower. But between Nov. 1 and Dec. 20, that figure dropped to just 11,000 downloads.
ARIZONA STATE
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in the United States (December 26, 2022)

As of December 26, 2022, Alon Musk was the wealthiest man in the United States, with an estimated net worth of 146.5 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Jeff Bezos (No. 2, $108.5 billion), Warren Buffett (No. 3, $106.3 billion); and Bill Gates (No. 4, $103.5 billion). Larry Ellison is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy