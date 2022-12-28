Ms. Viola Saylor Moore, age 79 of Keck Church Road, Gray, Kentucky passed away on Monday evening at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was the mother of Mary Martin and wife, Fred and Sharon Brock and husband, Danny all of London, Kentucky and Rosanna Baker and husband, Randall of Gray, Kentucky. She was the sister of George Saylor and wife, Barbara and Tom Saylor all of Bloomington, Illinois, Ed Saylor and wife, Martha of Corbin, Kentucky and Naomi Smith of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

GRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO