knoxky.com
Obituary for Regina Gail Hobbs (1961-2022)
Mrs. Regina Gail Hobbs, 61, of Girdler, passed away Saturday morning, December 24, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Carol Hounschel Hibbard born on September 1, 1961 in Barbourville. Regina was a former home health aide and of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed...
knoxky.com
Obituary for Minnie Sue Stamper (1935-2022)
Mrs. Minnie Sue Stamper, 87, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Willie Lee McDaries I and Eula Mae Ballard McDaries born on August 15, 1935 in Bell County. Minnie was a former team leader at...
knoxky.com
Obituary for Viola Saylor Moore, 79
Ms. Viola Saylor Moore, age 79 of Keck Church Road, Gray, Kentucky passed away on Monday evening at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was the mother of Mary Martin and wife, Fred and Sharon Brock and husband, Danny all of London, Kentucky and Rosanna Baker and husband, Randall of Gray, Kentucky. She was the sister of George Saylor and wife, Barbara and Tom Saylor all of Bloomington, Illinois, Ed Saylor and wife, Martha of Corbin, Kentucky and Naomi Smith of Williamsburg, Kentucky.
knoxky.com
Obituary for Rickey Reeves (1967-2022)
Barbourville, Ky. – Rickey Reeves, 55, passed away December 25, 2022. Rickey was the son of Charles E. Reeves and Virginia Mills Reeves born to them December 23, 1967, in Barbourville, Kentucky. Rickey will forever be remembered for his immense love of family and strong faith. In 1978, at...
