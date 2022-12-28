ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpln.org

5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville

In Nashville, mom and pop owned businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandugre’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville

The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. 4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville. The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Police searching for 2 men. Police say two men are on the run in Gallatin and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Builder

Schell Brothers Launches Sales at Durham Farms in Tennessee

Freehold Communities has announced Schell Brothers as the newest builder at Durham Farms, an amenity-rich master plan in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Based in Delaware with divisions in Virginia and Tennessee, Schell Brothers will offer personalized, single-family detached homes on large 70-foot homesites in Durham Farms, 18 miles from downtown Nashville. “As...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured

One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody. One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car …. One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $2.759M Beautiful Custom Home in Gallatin, TN Features Elegant Interior and Amazing Amenities

The Estate in Gallatin is a luxurious home offering privacy in a lakefront golf community now available for sale. This home located at 1440 Rozella Way, Gallatin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,692 square feet of living spaces. Call Shannon Draper (615 924-5085) – Reliant Realty ERA Powered (615 859-7150) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Gallatin.
GALLATIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do With Kids Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

Christmas is over, so it’s time to kick back and relax before the new year! Here’s our top things to do with kids — listed in no particular order — for Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Click on the links for more information about...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy