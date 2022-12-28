Read full article on original website
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
wpln.org
5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville
In Nashville, mom and pop owned businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandugre’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to...
Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s history
It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to take a piece of nostalgia home.
A Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ is Playing Out in Tennessee as City Battles 7-Generation Family For Their Land
When the Ligons first settled their Wilson County land in 1789, “There were no roads, just Indian paths and buffalo trails,” offers Bill Ligon. “And this land has been farmed ever since.” It’s a line straight out of Yellowstone. Or it would be if it weren’t happening to a real Tennessee family.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
WSMV
Couple’s wedding delayed days before due to canceled flights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman and her fiancé had to change their planned and paid for New Year’s Eve wedding just four days before the big day. This came after a series of canceled flighted over the holiday weekend. Lots of people have had to...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Spotlight Honorees at Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch
NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee State University Nashville Alumnae Association Nashville Chapter held their annual Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at TSU’s Avon Williams Campus downtown. This year’s brunch was a spotlight on honorees, the amazing Mrs. Sonya Smith, Assistant Director of Alumni...
WKRN
4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville
The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. 4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville. The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop...
Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas
1994, a year after legendary country music entertainer Conway Twitty passed, Trinity Music City opened with a huge Christmas attraction for visitors across the country.
5 Delicious Pizza Places in Nashville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Police searching for 2 men. Police say two men are on the run in Gallatin and...
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
Renewed hope to find 2 Nashville MIA Marines
After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
Builder
Schell Brothers Launches Sales at Durham Farms in Tennessee
Freehold Communities has announced Schell Brothers as the newest builder at Durham Farms, an amenity-rich master plan in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Based in Delaware with divisions in Virginia and Tennessee, Schell Brothers will offer personalized, single-family detached homes on large 70-foot homesites in Durham Farms, 18 miles from downtown Nashville. “As...
WKRN
One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured
One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody. One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car …. One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV...
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.759M Beautiful Custom Home in Gallatin, TN Features Elegant Interior and Amazing Amenities
The Estate in Gallatin is a luxurious home offering privacy in a lakefront golf community now available for sale. This home located at 1440 Rozella Way, Gallatin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,692 square feet of living spaces. Call Shannon Draper (615 924-5085) – Reliant Realty ERA Powered (615 859-7150) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Gallatin.
Father and son want farm spared from Mt. Juliet bypass
Bill Ligon remembers Wilson County during simpler times when his ancestors settled their family farm in 1789. But a new proposal to alleviate traffic on Mt. Juliet Road could run through part of his property.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do With Kids Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
Christmas is over, so it’s time to kick back and relax before the new year! Here’s our top things to do with kids — listed in no particular order — for Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Click on the links for more information about...
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
