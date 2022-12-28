Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WarrenTed RiversWarren, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Brother Rice boys basketball storms past River Rouge to stay undefeated
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 19-25) SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Dec. 27-Jan. 1) FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — The Brother Rice Warriors (6-0) displayed stifling defense in their 73-50 win over the River Rouge Panthers (3-2). Wednesday ...
Brother Rice boys basketball defeats Grand Blanc in top-3 showdown
SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Dec. 27-Jan. 1) FERNDALE, Mich. — Both the Brother Rice Warriors and the Grand Blanc Bobcats came into Tuesday night’s game undefeated. The No. 2 Warriors (5-0) were able to hand the No. 3 Bobcats (3-1) their first loss of the season with a ...
Detroit News
Pontiac street renamed after local basketball star Frank Russell
Pontiac ― Friends and family of the late Frank Russell — a basketball star from a famous local basketball family who briefly played in the NBA before becoming a fixture in Pontiac and Oakland County youth initiatives — gathered Tuesday to commemorate the unveiling of a street named after him in his hometown.
fox2detroit.com
Former Detroit Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested after standoff with police
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Detroit high school football star who went on to compete for a national championship was arrested after a tense standoff with police at a psychiatric facility in Auburn Hills. Jayru Campbell, who attended Cass Tech High School, livestreamed the interaction with police...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan
There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week. Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard. The Michigan Wolverines...
Things To Do Downtown Detroit – Bars, Restaurants & Breweries
Detroit is the butt of a lot of jokes and people that haven’t been there recently don’t understand the transformation that has been happening. Metro Detroit has always had a lot of great neighborhoods outside of the city like Birmingham, Royal Oak, Ferndale, Grosse Pointe, Ann Arbor, Novi etc. Downtown Detroit, on the other hand, has always been a little overlooked though. Hopefully not any longer though! There are tons of things to do downtown Detroit these days.
The Oakland Press
Southfield police looking for teen runaway
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
Auburn Hills police say HS football star Jayru Campbell threatened to crash into Havenwyck Hospital and free child's mother
All-American football star Jayru Campbell was arraigned on assault charges and more on Wednesday following an incident where police claim he was threatening staff while holding his young child and armed with a pair of scissors at a hospital
Maize n Brew
Sherrone Moore landed at Michigan partly thanks to a man who coached in Ann Arbor for six weeks
When it comes to landing a job, no matter what the industry, it always helps to have some good connections; someone in your corner that is willing to give you a good word of recommendation. For Michigan Wolverines co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, he had just that heading into his job interview with Jim Harbaugh.
Man recovering after Jeep plunges into sinkhole in Detroit
The incident happened near Eastlawn and Scripps on the city's east side. It has since been patched up, but there are concerns that another one could come back.
ahealthiermichigan.org
Metro Detroit Vegan Restaurants to Try
Tasty vegan options have never been so easy to find in the city of Detroit. Vegan restaurants with creative menus and delicious dishes have either opened in metro Detroit or seen a spike in popularity in recent years. Whether you’ve eaten plant based for a while or are just now starting to eat vegan, these spots are more than worthy of your attention.
diehardsport.com
Early Enrollee RB For Michigan Looks Massive
Michigan got several of its early enrollees in for the Fiesta Bowl and take a look at three-star RB Benajmin Hall:
Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'
He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time. Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.
Enjoy a luxurious New Year's Eve dinner at one of these metro Detroit restaurants
Splurge on a memorable dinner experience this New Year's Eve. Restaurants throughout metro Detroit are hosting luxurious dinners to ring in the new year. Roll into the new year with a five-star dining experience at The Rugby Grille — one of the only Forbes-recommended restaurants in Michigan. The restaurant will be offering its regular dinner menu along with NYE specials from 5-10 p.m. For reservations and more information, visit The Rugby Grille.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan offers 2024 top-100 RB
Michigan hasn’t wasted any time after the 2023 Early Signing Period to throw out a couple offers in the 2024 class as it works to improve the overall class ranking for the next cycle. Top-100 RB discusses Michigan offer. Mike Hart expanded his board last week when he offered...
fox2detroit.com
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
Detroit’s famous Hair Wars to be featured in ‘BMF’ second season
The hit TV series has been praised for its many nods to Detroit culture
Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas
According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began Monday just after 4 p.m. in a room on the 8th floor.
fox2detroit.com
It's been 109 years since the first train departed Detroit's Michigan Central Station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - More than 100 years after Michigan Central Station opened, the historic train depot is awaiting its grand reopening, this time as an innovation hub for Ford Motor Co. The building that the automaker has been working on since 2018 has a history full of ups, downs,...
Comments / 0