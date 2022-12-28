ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

Detroit News

Pontiac street renamed after local basketball star Frank Russell

Pontiac ― Friends and family of the late Frank Russell — a basketball star from a famous local basketball family who briefly played in the NBA before becoming a fixture in Pontiac and Oakland County youth initiatives — gathered Tuesday to commemorate the unveiling of a street named after him in his hometown.
PONTIAC, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan

There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week. Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard. The Michigan Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
BoardingArea

Things To Do Downtown Detroit – Bars, Restaurants & Breweries

Detroit is the butt of a lot of jokes and people that haven’t been there recently don’t understand the transformation that has been happening. Metro Detroit has always had a lot of great neighborhoods outside of the city like Birmingham, Royal Oak, Ferndale, Grosse Pointe, Ann Arbor, Novi etc. Downtown Detroit, on the other hand, has always been a little overlooked though. Hopefully not any longer though! There are tons of things to do downtown Detroit these days.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield police looking for teen runaway

The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

Metro Detroit Vegan Restaurants to Try

Tasty vegan options have never been so easy to find in the city of Detroit. Vegan restaurants with creative menus and delicious dishes have either opened in metro Detroit or seen a spike in popularity in recent years. Whether you’ve eaten plant based for a while or are just now starting to eat vegan, these spots are more than worthy of your attention.
DETROIT, MI
WolverineDigest

Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'

He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time. Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Enjoy a luxurious New Year's Eve dinner at one of these metro Detroit restaurants

Splurge on a memorable dinner experience this New Year's Eve. Restaurants throughout metro Detroit are hosting luxurious dinners to ring in the new year. Roll into the new year with a five-star dining experience at The Rugby Grille — one of the only Forbes-recommended restaurants in Michigan. The restaurant will be offering its regular dinner menu along with NYE specials from 5-10 p.m. For reservations and more information, visit The Rugby Grille.
DETROIT, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan offers 2024 top-100 RB

Michigan hasn’t wasted any time after the 2023 Early Signing Period to throw out a couple offers in the 2024 class as it works to improve the overall class ranking for the next cycle. Top-100 RB discusses Michigan offer. Mike Hart expanded his board last week when he offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
DETROIT, MI

