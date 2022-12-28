Read full article on original website
Related
Cheatham County man loses $20K after falling victim to a scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
WSMV
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
clarksvillenow.com
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
smokeybarn.com
Grandfather Who Died In Walmart Parking Lot Identified, How You Can Help The Family
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We are learning more about the man that was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Springfield Walmart on Thursday, and a GO-Fund-Me has been set up for his family. His name is Charles Edward Birdwell, Sr. of Springfield, and he was...
clarksvillenow.com
Log-cabin historic landmark Country Womans Club receives new roof for free
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Country Womans Club has received a much-needed new roof thanks to the efforts of Cynthia Pitts, first lady of Clarksville, and several local builders. The clubhouse at 2216 Old Russellville Pike is a well-preserved craftsman-style log building that was constructed in 1927. The...
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
Nolensville police searching for man accused of check washing
A man is wanted in Nolensville after allegedly cashing in a fraudulent check for several thousand dollars.
Man shot, killed while inside car on County Hospital Road
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times on County Hospital Road while inside a car just before noon Monday.
clarksvillenow.com
423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
Man out on bond for car theft arrested for allegedly breaking into Nashville home, stealing Lexus SUV
The Metro Nashville Police Department said "outstanding, coordinated" police work led to the overnight arrest of a suspect in a break-in on 15th Avenue South.
WSMV
Multiple families lose home, belongings after pipes burst at Ashland City apartments
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living at an Ashland City apartment complex say 16 tenants have been displaced after fire sprinkler pipes burst on Saturday. It caused extensive damage to several of the apartments, destroying the belongings of multiple families. Jared Lassiter came back to his Vantage Point apartment...
Five teens who escaped from juvenile facility have been located
Detectives have determined the three teens arrested early Wednesday morning in Mt. Juliet are not the same teens who escaped and stole and carjacked vehicles out of Humphreys and Hickman Counties.
Metro police release photos of suspect vehicle in deadly I-24 shooting
Metro police have released more information about the investigation into the shooting death of Christopher Spaunhorst.
dicksonpost.com
Missing Dickson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 found safe
A missing police pooch is back in blue. Dickson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Nora went missing Monday near the vicinity of Interstate 40 and Interstate 840. According to DCSO Public information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Caruthers, Nora was on duty with her handler when she got out of the police vehicle and took off. Search crews were dispersed in the area to find her.
waynecountynews.net
Wayne County Enters Deep Freeze Not Felt Since 1985
The days leading up to Christmas brought freezing temperatures to Wayne County, with actual temperatures dropping down into the single digits and wind chill factors below zero. Tennesseans are used to changing weather, but most agree that we are just not cut out for these literally freezing temperatures!. Despite everyone’s...
fox5ny.com
Tennessee mom accused of multiple armed carjackings, using child as shield
A 24-year-old woman from is accused of carjacking multiple people, including one incident in which she shot a victim and used her child as a shield, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Over the course of a few hours Thursday, police say Bethany Wilson, of Goodlettsville, committed three armed carjackings...
WKRN
Police searching for check-washing suspect
Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named...
Man shot in leg in South Nashville; Search for suspect underway
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Monday night in South Nashville.
Woman and teen son shot in Cumberland Plaza parking lot
A woman and her teen son were shot in a Nashville strip mall parking lot Friday evening, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0