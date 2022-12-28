ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

WSMV

Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Log-cabin historic landmark Country Womans Club receives new roof for free

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Country Womans Club has received a much-needed new roof thanks to the efforts of Cynthia Pitts, first lady of Clarksville, and several local builders. The clubhouse at 2216 Old Russellville Pike is a well-preserved craftsman-style log building that was constructed in 1927. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire

A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
dicksonpost.com

Missing Dickson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 found safe

A missing police pooch is back in blue. Dickson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Nora went missing Monday near the vicinity of Interstate 40 and Interstate 840. According to DCSO Public information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Caruthers, Nora was on duty with her handler when she got out of the police vehicle and took off. Search crews were dispersed in the area to find her.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

Wayne County Enters Deep Freeze Not Felt Since 1985

The days leading up to Christmas brought freezing temperatures to Wayne County, with actual temperatures dropping down into the single digits and wind chill factors below zero. Tennesseans are used to changing weather, but most agree that we are just not cut out for these literally freezing temperatures!. Despite everyone’s...
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Police searching for check-washing suspect

Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named...
NOLENSVILLE, TN

