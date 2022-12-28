Photo gallery from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s vs. Ferndale boys basketball at Motor City Roundball Classic

Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Win the KLAA-East? Only if Livonia Franklin boys basketball stays locked in
Typically Livonia Franklin boys basketball coach TJ Hurley spends timeout breaks kneeling in front of his players with a whiteboard in one hand and an uncapped marker in the other. He's always drawing plays, scenarios or what's coming next. But not this timeout. Sure, he had the whiteboard out, but...
Brother Rice boys basketball defeats Grand Blanc in top-3 showdown
SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Dec. 27-Jan. 1) FERNDALE, Mich. — Both the Brother Rice Warriors and the Grand Blanc Bobcats came into Tuesday night’s game undefeated. The No. 2 Warriors (5-0) were able to hand the No. 3 Bobcats (3-1) their first loss of the season with a ...
13abc.com
Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall
From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup. From 5 days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
The Oakland Press
Southfield police looking for teen runaway
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
Auburn Hills police say HS football star Jayru Campbell threatened to crash into Havenwyck Hospital and free child's mother
All-American football star Jayru Campbell was arraigned on assault charges and more on Wednesday following an incident where police claim he was threatening staff while holding his young child and armed with a pair of scissors at a hospital
Detroit News
Pontiac street renamed after local basketball star Frank Russell
Pontiac ― Friends and family of the late Frank Russell — a basketball star from a famous local basketball family who briefly played in the NBA before becoming a fixture in Pontiac and Oakland County youth initiatives — gathered Tuesday to commemorate the unveiling of a street named after him in his hometown.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
fox2detroit.com
Former Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested by police
A former high school and college football star who played in Detroit livestreamed a disturbing encounter with police on Facebook during a tense standoff at a psychiatric facility. In the video, Jayru Campbell can be seen holding his daughter.
diehardsport.com
Looks Like A Top Michigan Pass-Catcher Won’t Be Playing Fiesta Bowl
Michigan WR Andrel Anthony isn’t dressed and practicing for the Fiesta Bowl. There were reports that the sophomore pass-catcher had sprained an ankle, and those rumors look in fact true:
whmi.com
Downtown Brighton Restaurant, Bar Scene Evolves
The ever-changing restaurant and pub scene in downtown Brighton continues to evolve. These days, it seems like no sooner does one place open than another opens or changes ownership. Five of the most recent changes involve new ownership with a name change. Another merely involves an ownership change while retaining the same name. Still another is a planned microbrewery.
Macomb County man wins $4 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
When a Macomb County man scratched a winning symbol on his Michigan Lottery instant ticket and saw "4MIL" underneath, he grabbed the ticket and ran out of the Meijer in Bad Axe, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 42-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, likes to play $20 and $30 instant tickets....
Young mid-Michigan woman among those killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup during Friday's winter storm
Officials have confirmed that a 19-year-old mid-Michigan woman was among the deceased in Friday’s massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County.
Enjoy a luxurious New Year's Eve dinner at one of these metro Detroit restaurants
Splurge on a memorable dinner experience this New Year's Eve. Restaurants throughout metro Detroit are hosting luxurious dinners to ring in the new year. Roll into the new year with a five-star dining experience at The Rugby Grille — one of the only Forbes-recommended restaurants in Michigan. The restaurant will be offering its regular dinner menu along with NYE specials from 5-10 p.m. For reservations and more information, visit The Rugby Grille.
Genesee County woman wins $300,000 prize on ‘The Big Spin’ game show
LANSING, MI -- A Genesee County woman’s second chance led to a lottery win that she says will ease her life after she won $300,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show. Kaitlyn VanDamme, 32, was selected for the show after she submitted losing...
diehardsport.com
Early Enrollee RB For Michigan Looks Massive
Michigan got several of its early enrollees in for the Fiesta Bowl and take a look at three-star RB Benajmin Hall:
Macomb County man wins $4 million on scratch off lottery ticket
A Macomb County man is a multi-millionaire thanks to a scratch off lottery ticket he bought at Meijer The man, 42, bought the winning ticket at a Meijer in Bad Axe, about 50 miles northeast of Bay City.
wbrn.com
Former Ferris State QB arrested on felony assault charges
Former Ferris State University football star Jayru Campbell is facing several charges after his encounter with Auburn Hills police on Christmas Day. Court records say Campbell has been charged with three counts of felonious assault along with three misdemeanor charges of child abuse, disorderly conduct and trespassing. He was booked into the Oakland County jail late Sunday night after he was live on Facebook showing his interaction with four police officers while inside a psychiatric and substance abuse facility.
