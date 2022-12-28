ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Three corrections officers were injured in two attacks at Elmira Correctional Facility on December 18th. The first incident occurred in a day room in one of the cell blocks. According to NYSCOPBA, an inmate struck an officer in the face. NYSCOPBA says a second officer responded and both officers forced him to the ground.

