Crimson girls basketball winning streak ends against STMA

Maple Grove saw its five-game winning streak end Dec. 20, falling short in a 63-69 home loss to St. Michael Albertville.

The Crimson trailed 32-42 at halftime. Although Maple Grove stepped up in the second half, outscoring the Knights 31 to 27, the deficit was too steep.

Jordan Ode led Maple Grove’s scoring with 25 points, with Claire Stern contributing 13. Lexi Hanna, Kennedy Klick, Kate Holmquist, Abbi Steiner and Audrey Kormann also scored.

The loss, their third of the season, leaves the Crimson with a 5-3 record. However, Maple Grove remains undefeated in Northwest Suburban conference play, topping the table alongside Anoka.

Maple Grove girls basketball did not play the following week. Their next games will come against Minnetonka Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Totino-Grace Thursday, Jan. 5.