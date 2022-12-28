Read full article on original website
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
wpln.org
5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville
In Nashville, mom and pop owned businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandugre’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to...
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says over the past couple of years moms have told her it's hard to protect their children from online dangers. “Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities …. On Thursday, the Nashville...
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
dadecountysentinel.com
Alpaca Farm, Boutique, and Coffee Bar Opens in Wildwood
Rosie Mae’s Alpaca Farm is one recent addition to Wildwood, Ga. The business is a fulfillment of Max and Maegan Lewis’ dreams, but their eldest daughter, Rosalie Mae, also played a significant part in the journey. Several years ago, the Lewis family visited an alpaca farm in Trion,...
wvlt.tv
VUMC Research May Have You Thinking Twice Before Adding Salt to Your Meal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Research going on right here in Music City may have you thinking twice about grabbing the salt shaker at your next meal. Dr. Annet Kirabo says her Vanderbilt-led research team found salt increases inflammation in some people’s immune cells. It means even those with normal...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City School Students Headed Back to School Soon - Growth on West Side Continues
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro City School Students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, January 4th after a long winter break. Rutherford County School Students return to class the very same day (January 4th). In the City Schools, Communications Director Lisa Trail told WGNS news…. She also highlighted the ability of...
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
weddingchicks.com
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN
This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
clarksvillenow.com
Snowy sights around Clarksville on Christmas weekend | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville had some “cool” and interesting sights to be seen over the weekend after snow made landfall in Tennessee. Although many were battling negative temperatures and rolling blackouts. The snow remained for four days, giving the city a chilly, white Christmas. And with it finally on its way out, here are some memorable pictures of Clarksville blanketed in white.
WDEF
Chattanooga, Atlanta experts warn of fraudulent tickets
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — All college football fans are being warned to be wary of ticket scams for this weekend’s Peach Bowl. In the Scenic City, Tivoli Theatre Foundation CEO Nick Wilkinson says that, sadly, he is no stranger to ticket scams negatively impacting consumers. As Georgia faces off...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Orange Bowl Uniforms
Tennessee is keeping it classic for the final game of the 2022 football season. As the visiting team in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee will be wearing the traditional orange-and-white uniforms against No. 7 Clemson. The Vols will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white...
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
WKRN
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Nearly half of U.S. teens say...
Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s history
It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to take a piece of nostalgia home.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Wednesday Afternoon "Suicidal Thoughts" Call on Sulphur Springs
(MURFREESBORO) At 1:30 Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022), Murfreesboro Police were called to a Sulphur Springs Road home where a resident reportedly had "suicidal thoughts". Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS, "While on the way, dispatch advised that the complainant, heard a gun shot go off at the residence. Upon our arrival, officers made contact with a 31-year-old male who was laying in the living room with a gun shot wound to the upper right thigh."
