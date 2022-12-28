Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
"Stays with you for the rest of your life”: Djokovic won’t forget deportation ordeal as he reflects on return to Australian Open
Novak Djokovic made his return to Australia a few days ago and while happy about being back he's also had to remember last year and how that went. Djokovic spoke a few times about his deportation from Australia striking a similar tone each time. It's one of the worst moments of his career and due to that, it's just not something that he's ever going to forget. He talked about it in Adelaide, in his first public address after returning to the country:
Rested and ready, Pegula, Fritz lead stacked American squad in Sydney
SYDNEY, Australia -- Team USA has reason to feel confident on the eve of the United Cup. The Americans have sent a team to Sydney that sees No.11 Madison Keys and No.19 Frances Tiafoe as their No.2 singles players behind No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.9 Taylor Fritz. In fact, the Americans are the only team in the entire 18-team competition to boast a total of four Top 20 players.
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
Motivated Nadal Aiming For Strong Start At United Cup
Rafael Nadal said that he is raring to go at the start of the season as he prepares to spearhead Team Spain’s United Cup title quest in Sydney. The 36-year-old will represent his nation at the new 18-country mixed-teams event, held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from 29 December-8 January.
Nadal & Team Spain Visit Sydney Harbour Amidst United Cup Preparations
Nadal playing competitive mixed-gender team event for first time. With the luxury of a late start at the inaugural United Cup, Team Spain took full advantage of some leisure time by taking a trip to the iconic Sydney Harbour on Thursday. Led by Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta and Paula Badosa, the Spaniards will open play on Saturday — New Year's Eve — against Great Britain.
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
Novak Djokovic 'biggest storyline' at Australian Open according to Prakash Amritraj
Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj expressed that Novak Djokovic will be the biggest talking point at the 2023 Australian Open and it's rather obvious why. Djokovic missed the event last year due to a logistical nightmare that ended with him being deported from the country. The event went ahead without him and ended with Nadal lifting the trophy, something many saw Djokovic doing. It altered tennis history forever and his return to the country and play at the event will be closely followed.
"I felt like I wasn't sure if this is kind of my place to be" - Swiatek on initial self-doubt when she took over as World No.1
Iga Swiatek, who landed in Australia ahead of the 2023 United Cup, has reflected on her unimaginable 2022 season that took a turn for the better after former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty’s retirement. In a press conference in Brisbane on Wednesday, the Pole confessed that she felt out of...
Enid Bakewell: Meet England legend touring Australia in her 80s
Not many 82-year-olds have spent their winter travelling to Australia from the UK to play cricket. But, not many 82-year-olds are quite like Enid Bakewell. The 1973 World Cup winner is considered one of the greatest female players of all time, having averaged almost 60 and taken 50 wickets at 16.62 in a Test career which ran from 1968 until 1979.
Great Britain face high-altitude tie against Colombia to make Davis Cup Finals
Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals. The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter. Great Britain, who last won...
Felix Auger-Aliassime named Canadian Press Male Athlete of the Year following breakthrough 2022 season
Canadian tennis sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. He is the third tennis player in history to receive the honor, having been given out yearly since 1932, following Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Last year's winner was decathlete Damian Warner.
Cornet, Rinderknech Win As France Dominates Argentina
Team France’s Alize Cornet and Arthur Rinderknech both passed the test of a first-time encounter with flying colours on Thursday at the United Cup, where they defeated Team Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle and Francisco Cerundolo, respectively. In a double-header of first-time tour-level meetings, Cornet and Rinderknech each secured...
2023 Adelaide International 1 ATP Entry List featuring Djokovic, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev and Murray (Last Update - 28-12)
The 2023 Adelaide International 1 tournament will offer a lot of players the opportunity to hone their skills prior to the Australian Open, as it kicks off the ATP season from January 1-8, 2023. An ATP 250 event, it will feature a star-studded list of players who will be hoping...
Cam Norrie spoils Aussie party in Perth, downs de Minaur in United Cup
Cameron Norrie took down Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-3 in a hostile environemnt giving Great Britain the huge point over Australia in the United Cup. Norrie has played some amazing tennis to start the year as he competed in several exhibition events. He played far more tennis than de Minaur which ultimately mattered in this match as his level was better from the start. He patiently waited for his chances against de Minaur who was erratic and times and it resulted in a straight-sets win.
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Smales fly Welsh flag in England squad
Welsh duo Sophia and Seren Smale are aiming to make a mark for England in the first ever women's ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Spinner Sophia goes into the tournament as one of England's more experienced players after starring for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Opening bat...
