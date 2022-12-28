ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport

A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
MAINE STATE
NBC News

'Never flying Southwest again': Stranded and frustrated customers scramble to find flights and alternative travel

Most Southwest Airlines flights aren't going anywhere, and frustration levels for scores of travelers across the country are soaring. They've slept at airports, spent hours on the phone trying to get a customer service agent, scrambled to find alternative flights and shelled out money for alternative transportation to their destinations — or back home.
ARIZONA STATE
Thrillist

These U.S. Airports Cancel the Most Flights Around the Holidays

Traveling around the holidays is a nightmare, no matter what. I've never met a single person in my entire life who said: “Yeah, actually traveling back from my parents' house was really easy and enjoyable after New Years.” It is possible no one on Earth has ever uttered that sentence. However, there are ways to avoid headaches, by planning ahead and maybe making a few prayers.
The Independent

Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow

Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Southwest Airlines Cancels THOUSANDS More Flights

Chances are you know about it if you’ve been on social media or have been watching the news. Southwest Airlines is canceling and delaying flights and we recently learned that flights will continue being canceled all the way through December 31st. Today, December 28th, the cancelations continue and other airlines are working to help stranded travelers.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

What happens to lost luggage? US winter storms cap off nightmare year for travellers

North America was hammered by one of the worst snow storms in living memory this Christmas, with at least 72 people killed in the US and Canada by the astonishingly low sub-zero temperatures, which hit -40C in some areas.Storm Elliott brought bitter winds, heavy snow and ice and caused transport chaos at one of the busiest times of the year for travel as thousands of flights were cancelled, cars were stranded and buildings left without power thanks to the most damaging spell of winter weather since the notorious Great Blizzard of 1977.For the airline industry, the disaster proved to...
WCVB

Travel troubles: See how flight cancellations have left travelers across the US stranded

Video above: Travelers upset over Southwest cancellations, delays finding bags. Following a disastrous week of weather-related travel issues, flight cancellations and delays are continuing across the United States, leaving travelers, particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines, stranded. A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest...
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
BoardingArea

Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…

Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
GEORGIA STATE

