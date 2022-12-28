Read full article on original website
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
Police arrest La Grange man for fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. According to court documents, 58-year-old Gerald Rath, of La Grange, was arrested by officers with the Oldham County Police Department just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said...
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
Cold case charges: Man indicted 6 years after couple found dead in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has secured an indictment in a cold case from 2016. A Bardstown couple was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood more than six years ago. The victims were Linda Leslie, 27, and Julian Ramirez, 32. They...
Man arrested after fleeing police in Valley Station, causing 2 officers to be hospitalized
A man has been arrested in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday afternoon in which two Louisville Metro Police officers were hospitalized following a pursuit and crash. Casey Burke, 57, was arrested and charged with five counts of assaulting an officer, four counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing police and...
Bond set at $250,000 for man charged with dragging Louisville police officer with stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was in court on Wednesday, after police said he dragged a Louisville Metro Police officer during a traffic stop near Valley Station. Casey Burk, 56, also allegedly kidnapped a woman and forced her to take him to a liquor store. Burk was arraigned...
Elderly woman recovering from stabbing in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a stabbing in the Shively neighborhood on Monday night. Officers with the Shively Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, just off Crums Lane, on reports of a stabbing, according to Shively Detective Sgt. Jordan Brown.
Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly fire at a mobile home in the Iroquois neighborhood is raising questions from authorities and the homeowner. Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started, while the family who lives at the Taylor Boulevard home is trying to understand why the victim, who did not live there, was inside their residence.
Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers had been informed gunshots...
2 Louisville police officers hurt after suspect in traffic stop sparks chase in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Valley Station. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Lower River Road, just inside the Greenbelt Highway at Moorewick Way.
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
Louisville man arraigned on murder charge in DUI crash that killed a female passenger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in an alleged DUI crash early Monday morning that caused the death of a female passenger made his first appearance in court. Jalen Desean Houston, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday after he was discharged from the hospital. District Court Judge Stephanie Burke entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and driving under the influence.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with manslaughter for the death of a 3-year-old girl in March 2020 has been sentenced to probation. Ismael Graham was originally charged in Dec. 2021 for the death of Fayth Graham. Fayth had been shot on Lees Lane in Louisville, but lived in New Albany, Ind.
LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
'He was such a kind person': Kentucky man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Day
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The family of a beloved La Grange man killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Day is trying to come to terms with entering the new year without him. But, loved ones say they're feeling a sense of relief now that there's been an arrest in the case.
Woman killed in DUI crash near UofL campus identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the woman who died in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus. Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Chickasaw, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, near UofL soccer's Lynn Stadium.
'Not what you expect to wake up and see': Several Indiana PD respond to false hostage situation
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Residents in the Lakeside Estates in Sellersburg woke up to a frightening site Wednesday morning. James Darr, one of those residents, said he saw several officers dressed in bulletproof vests with large guns. "There were probably seven or eight cop cars, and then you couldn't really...
Police: 70-year-old woman stabbed in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. — A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital Monday night after being stabbed in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department said around 8:15 p.m. they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue. When police arrived to the scene they said they...
