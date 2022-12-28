ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

Wave 3

Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Elderly woman recovering from stabbing in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a stabbing in the Shively neighborhood on Monday night. Officers with the Shively Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, just off Crums Lane, on reports of a stabbing, according to Shively Detective Sgt. Jordan Brown.
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly fire at a mobile home in the Iroquois neighborhood is raising questions from authorities and the homeowner. Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started, while the family who lives at the Taylor Boulevard home is trying to understand why the victim, who did not live there, was inside their residence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers had been informed gunshots...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arraigned on murder charge in DUI crash that killed a female passenger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in an alleged DUI crash early Monday morning that caused the death of a female passenger made his first appearance in court. Jalen Desean Houston, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday after he was discharged from the hospital. District Court Judge Stephanie Burke entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and driving under the influence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed in DUI crash near UofL campus identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the woman who died in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus. Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Chickasaw, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, near UofL soccer's Lynn Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: 70-year-old woman stabbed in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. — A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital Monday night after being stabbed in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department said around 8:15 p.m. they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue. When police arrived to the scene they said they...
SHIVELY, KY

