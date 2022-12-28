ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Trae Young defends ‘misunderstood’ Kyrie Irving after heartfelt moment in Nets vs. Hawks

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he believes is greatly misunderstood. Young and Irving shared a moment together after the Nets came from behind to beat the Hawks on Wednesday. Ice Trae didn’t play in the contest due to the left calf contusion he suffered on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, but he was on the bench to cheer for his team.
Tri-City Herald

The Atlanta Hawks Cannot Forget About Player Development

The Atlanta Hawks are not reaching the expectations that many in the fan base expected. One of the main issues that have plagued the team for almost two years is the lack of player development under head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan has repeatedly said his team is not developing. That...
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks

The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
Yardbarker

Could Hawks Swap John Collins for Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma?

Could the teams swap the players and try to turn it into a win for everyone? That was a question posed by Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype. As we relayed here, the Hawks have talked Collins trade with several teams and reportedly took part in a potential three-team deal that also involved the Suns and Jazz.
