Whatcom County, WA

Coastal Flood Advisory still in effect

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Another coastal flood advisory will take effect later this morning, Wednesday, December 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued the advisory for western Whatcom and Skagit Counties, as well as the San Juans. The advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 1...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Flood warning issued for upper reach of Nooksack River

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Seattle issued a flood warning for the Nooksack River at north Cedarville in Whatcom County today, Monday, December 26th. The culmination of snow and ice melt along with a series of wet frontal systems will result in rises...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Trees blamed for leaving much of Sudden Valley without power

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports much of the Sudden Valley neighborhoods have been without power since about 5:30am today, Monday, December 26th. PSE reported 2,824 of their customers’ addresses were without power and the outage was blamed on trees/vegetation. Wind gusts of up to 50mph...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion

Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
6 rescued in Marietta after ice buildup at mouth of Nooksack River caused flooding

MARIETTA, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release today, Sunday, December 25th, regarding a flooding event in the Marietta area. According to the press release, members from the WCSO Division of Emergency Management (DEM) coordinated with WCSO patrol deputies early this morning to notify residents in the Marietta area of the recommendation to evacuate due to a combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack River and King Tides.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound

Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
PORT LUDLOW, WA

