k105.com
Correctional officer brutally attacked by multiple inmates at KY State Penitentiary in Eddyville
Kentucky State Police is investigating after a correctional officer was brutally attacked at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County. State police said that Sunday morning at approximately 8:45, the Department of Corrections reported that a correctional officer had been assaulted by multiple inmates at the maximum security/supermax prison in Eddyville.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Meth Trafficking
A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug trafficking after being stopped by law enforcement on South Virginia Street Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 32-year-old William Carneyhan and while talking with them he continued to reach in his pocket several times. Police say they noticed a bag containing 3 grams of suspected meth he was attempting to hide underneath him while sitting on the ground.
kbsi23.com
Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
whvoradio.com
State Police Say Eddyville Corrections Officer Assaulted by Inmates
Kentucky State Police is investigating the assault of a corrections officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County. State police said the assault occurred on Christmas morning. State police said their preliminary investigation determined five inmates orchestrated a gang attack on a corrections officer, utilizing a weapon while in a common area of the prison. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries.
whvoradio.com
Negotiations Continue In Manslaughter Case
Negotiations continue in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose earlier this year. Jeremy Ryan Smith and public defender Doug Moore along with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Smith appeared before Christian Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self Wednesday morning. During the pretrial conference, Moore said they are close to a possible resolution in this case.
thunderboltradio.com
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man
A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
kbsi23.com
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight warns the public to stay aware of scamming attempts. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received numerous reports of someone calling Calloway County residents, representing themself as Lieutenant Jake Baker from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and requesting money because of legal issues.
Tenn. woman allegedly used son as human shield during armed carjacking
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman was arrested last week after she allegedly carjacked multiple people while and using her own child as a shield. On Dec. 22 at 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police Department officers responded to the Minit Mart on Trenton Road when they received a call from a woman who said her car had been stolen. According to the statement, the 51-year-old woman was pumping gas into her Nissan Juke when a woman pointed a gun at her and took the car.
kbsi23.com
Weakley County Sheriff’s Department looking for 5 people with active warrants
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for five people with active warrants for their arrest. The sheriff’s department is looking for Rocha Kimmel, Robert Thomas Jr., Amanda Graves, Christopher Leyhue and Diana Navarrete. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked...
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
KFVS12
Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle to escape the custody of the courts. The Benton Police Department, Benton Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision at the intersection of West Fifth and Ash Streets.
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Ask For Help In Stolen Wallet Investigation
Law enforcement officials are asking for help identifying a woman from a surveillance video where a wallet was stolen November 22nd. Cadiz Police say they need the community’s help identifying a woman in connection to a stolen wallet investigation after a card from the wallet was used at HamTown Stop and Go.
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
An Indiana man was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
14news.com
Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
