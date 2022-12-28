ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Lunch Deals For Under $10

Are you on a quest for lunch in Grand Junction, Colorado? Does your budget prohibit restaurants featuring candlelight and a wine list?. I asked on Facebook, "You have $10 for lunch in the Grand Junction area. Where are you going and what are you getting?" These are your picks for the best lunch deals in the valley.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Before and After: Two-Ton Clean Up of Illegal Mesa County Camps

There has been a remarkable transformation down by the Colorado River in Mesa County. A few weeks ago we passed along some photos of illegal camps near the Colorado River between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road. The pictures looked like a homeless camp, though we don't know how many people were camped there.
MESA COUNTY, CO
94kix.com

Historic Delta Home and Salon Takes You on a Trip Through Time

A home for sale in Delta, Colorado is not only adorable but is over 100 years old, was once a beauty parlor, and has a unique mix of vintage and modern styles today. The home is located at 164 Meeker Street, Delta, Colorado 81416 in the heart of the town:
DELTA, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

The Legend of Grand Junction’s Speedo Man

I recently learned of a colorful character that achieved local legend status here in Grand Junction by the name of Nathan Pender, affectionately known as Speedo Man. Speedo Man was a fixture in Grand Junction for years, riding around downtown Grand Junction wearing a Speedo bathing suit. In the summer, that's all he would wear, but in the winter he donned leggings to combat the cold.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

Best Family-Friendly Fishing Holes Around Grand Junction

Grand Junction, Colorado is a great place to take the family out for a fun day of fishing. Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and the Grand Mesa are all home to great fishing spots that are perfect for teaching the craft to the kids. Not only can the kids have fun...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

New fees coming to Montrose in 2023

It's almost time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. As they say out with the old but in with the new. Inflation has hit us all this year. In the grocery store, to gas prices, you name it. Starting in January 2023 when you grocery shop get ready to bring your own plastic bags. Otherwise you will pay 10 cent a bag. That will be for each plastic or paper bag used when you check out. According to the Colorado State House Bill 21-1162 Plastic Pollution Reduction Act.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets. Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year. A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years

Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy