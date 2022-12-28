It's almost time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. As they say out with the old but in with the new. Inflation has hit us all this year. In the grocery store, to gas prices, you name it. Starting in January 2023 when you grocery shop get ready to bring your own plastic bags. Otherwise you will pay 10 cent a bag. That will be for each plastic or paper bag used when you check out. According to the Colorado State House Bill 21-1162 Plastic Pollution Reduction Act.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO