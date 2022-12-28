ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for mismanaging customer funds

Banking giant Wells Fargo was ordered by federal agencies on Tuesday to pay $3.7 billion for allegedly mismanaging millions of auto loans, mortgages, and deposit accounts.  The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a statement that Wells Fargo will pay $2 billion in repayments to consumers, and also slapped the company with a $1.7 billion fine for violating consumer protections.  According to the CFPB, Wells Fargo had been charging its consumers using a variety of illegal financial tactics, including assessing illegal fees and interest charges on loans and mortgages, wrongfully having customers' cars repossessed, and misapplying various payments on loans.  "The bank's illegal conduct...
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (December 26, 2022)

As of December 26, 2022, Michael Platt was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Hinduja brothers (No. 2, $14.7 billion), James Ratcliffe (No. 3, $13.5 billion) and Christopher Hohn (No. 4, $7.9 billion). James Dyson is the...
financemagnates.com

Fortune

Fortune’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2023

At the end of each year, Fortune tallies the companies that have shown up again and again, on ranking after ranking. To qualify for Fortune’s Blue Ribbon list, a company must appear on at least four of our seven most rigorous annual rankings: the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, or Most Powerful Women.
NASDAQ

Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/29/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (ADR) (TSM) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors...
privatebankerinternational.com

The Hill

Goldman Sachs CEO says job cuts to come within weeks

David Solomon, the CEO of U.S.-based investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs, said in a staff memo that the firm’s latest round of job cuts is expected to come within weeks.  In an end-of-the-year staff memo obtained by Bloomberg News, Solomon, who has been chairman of the bank since 2019, told staff that…

