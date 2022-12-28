Read full article on original website
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming End-of-Year Buys
These time-tested Buffett stocks are no-brainer buys as we hit the homestretch for 2022.
Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for mismanaging customer funds
Banking giant Wells Fargo was ordered by federal agencies on Tuesday to pay $3.7 billion for allegedly mismanaging millions of auto loans, mortgages, and deposit accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a statement that Wells Fargo will pay $2 billion in repayments to consumers, and also slapped the company with a $1.7 billion fine for violating consumer protections. According to the CFPB, Wells Fargo had been charging its consumers using a variety of illegal financial tactics, including assessing illegal fees and interest charges on loans and mortgages, wrongfully having customers' cars repossessed, and misapplying various payments on loans. "The bank's illegal conduct...
Billionaire David Rubenstein says inflation won’t fall significantly until the unemployment rate is almost double what it is now
“The Fed cannot say publicly what I can say, and what others have said, which is that until we get unemployment to about 6%, we’re not likely to get inflation down appreciably,” he said.
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (December 26, 2022)
As of December 26, 2022, Michael Platt was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Hinduja brothers (No. 2, $14.7 billion), James Ratcliffe (No. 3, $13.5 billion) and Christopher Hohn (No. 4, $7.9 billion). James Dyson is the...
financemagnates.com
Goldman Sachs May Start New Year with 4,000 Job Cuts
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., a global investment banking giant, is preparing to enter the new year with a round of redundancies. The Group's Chief Executive Officer, David Solomon, confirmed the plans in his annual message sent to employees. According to Bloomberg, staff cuts could be as high as 8%, which...
Fortune’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2023
At the end of each year, Fortune tallies the companies that have shown up again and again, on ranking after ranking. To qualify for Fortune’s Blue Ribbon list, a company must appear on at least four of our seven most rigorous annual rankings: the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, or Most Powerful Women.
NASDAQ
Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/29/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. (ADR) (TSM) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors...
privatebankerinternational.com
Layoff planned at Goldman Sachs in January, says CEO
US-based financial services group Goldman Sachs is preparing for a new round of layoff in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported citing CEO David Solomon. The Wall Street giant’s chief revealed the plan in his year-end message to staff stating that the redundancies are aimed at helping the bank deal with the economic turmoil.
Goldman Sachs boss unveils plan to cut jobs amid global economy fears
The boss of Goldman Sachs has told staff that he will make job cuts early next month, as the US investment bank seeks to improve its profits amid concerns over the global economy. The bank is reportedly considering cutting about 8% of its 49,000 employees, which could equate to as...
Goldman Sachs CEO says job cuts to come within weeks
David Solomon, the CEO of U.S.-based investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs, said in a staff memo that the firm’s latest round of job cuts is expected to come within weeks. In an end-of-the-year staff memo obtained by Bloomberg News, Solomon, who has been chairman of the bank since 2019, told staff that…
Wells Fargo Makes the News Again - This Time to Pay Clients $3.7 Billion
Wells Fargo is in the news again, and it's not for good reasons. The bank has had a recent history of misrepresenting itself to clients. The latest news is Wells Fargo settled to pay $3.7 billion to customers.
