Mothers Suing Magoffin Co Schools Over Bus Crash
According to WYMT reports, the Magoffin Co schools are being sued. That’s after a bus crash last month that injured several students when it plunged over an embankment and turned over on its side. The mothers of two students have filed the lawsuit claiming the county’s school system was not enforcing adequate safety policies at the time of the incident. One of the mothers claims her child suffered skull fractures, brain bleeding and rib and vertebrae fractures. The school district and the driver are named in the suit.
Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office Gets New K-9
The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office has a new K-Nine. The office’s former police dog Drago lost his life earlier this year in an attack in Allen which also claimed the lives of three other officers. Their new K-Nine Bear officially joined his new team earlier this week after completing an eight-week training program. Officers say it helps them feel a sense of normalcy after the devastating loss of one of their own.
Paintsville Lady Tigers Win C.B.T.L Tournament
The Paintsville Lady Tigers defeated Ridgeview, VA on THursday evening in the City Between the Lakes Tournament (45-43) to Win the 2-Day Tournament.Paintsville also defeated Fleming Co 63-33 on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers are 7-2 on the season and will next be in action on January 3 at the Appalachiam Wireless Arena in the 15th Region All-A Classic, where they will play Martin Co Lady Cardinals at 7:30.
