ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Giant American flag covers side of Fort Myers Beach resort as symbol of strength

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There’s a beacon of resiliency on Fort Myers Beach that’s unarguably the biggest the island has: a massive, six-story tall American flag.

The stars and stripes hang on the side of the Gulfview Manor Resort along the south end of Estero Island.

Facing the road, anyone driving down Estero Boulevard can’t miss Old Glory and the sign of strength it’s meant to be for the island community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18k65k_0jwFtXsZ00
DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0488.JPG

“It’s not just one person,” said Tina Odom. “It’s not just one house, one beach home. It’s getting everything back to normal.”

Construction workers at Gulfview Manor Resort are restoring the mid-rise building from Hurricane Ian’s destruction back in September. One of the workers told ABC7 they draped the flag on the side of the building about two weeks ago.

“That’s awesome,” Odom said. “Those people are rallying. They’re getting their building back together and it’s not just for that building. It’s for the entire island.”

The flag is a stark contrast to what’s in the picture around the area, with rubble and debris piles still everywhere. Admittedly, it’s hard not to get caught up in what once stood on parts of the island.

“Very sad to see everybody just lost everything that they have,” said Cassie Atkins. “Some people don’t have anything other than this.”

The flag is a symbol of American spirit for anyone who passes, whether passing through or they live here. It’s a remembrance of what happened in September and a vision ahead to the future of Fort Myers Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x39qs_0jwFtXsZ00
DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0505.JPG

“Very proud to be here. To be in Florida — to be in America, really,” Atkins said.

The flag, albeit the biggest indication of getting back to normal, isn’t the only one. As you walk along the beach, you’ll slowly come across other hints, like the clean and clear waves crashing on shore the white sand, free of debris, plus the clanking of sea shells that are collected by people scouring the area.

“That right there just says people are, they’re here and they want to get back to normal,” said Odom.

The island will be. It won’t be tonight, tomorrow or the next, but eventually, it will. Messages like the giant U.S. flag just help the community along the way.

“All for one, one for all,” Atkins said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress

It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida

MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards

The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Hurricane Ian "Still Standing"

Hurricane Ian forever changed Southwest Florida. But through all the devastation a determined narrative of strength emerged. A community still standing and ready to tell its historic comeback story.
SANIBEL, FL
floridaweekly.com

Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office

Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Florida Weekly

IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE

Working with the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral, natural health store Mercola Market of Cape Coral continues to host its Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmers Market every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its centrally located campus at 125 SW 3rd Place. “The Mid-Cape Sunshine Farmer’s Market has shown...
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are several options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets. Cirque Dreams Holidaze starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collier County officials reopen Vanderbilt Beach

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — The access point and parking garage at Vanderbilt Beach are now open to the public. “It looks way different …we were talking about it before we left about how the beaches were gonna be … it’s just so crazy how bad it looked on TV and how it looks now,” said Kyle Siniski, who is visiting Naples from the northeast.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Buyers Love Amenities, Views and Residences At Kalea Bay

Kalea Bay, the luxury residential high-rise community located on Vanderbilt Drive, just north of Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples, is very popular with buyers, as evidenced by the community’s success. Some say it’s the community’s endless amenities. Others say it’s the sophisticated design of the residences. And everyone gives a nod to the incredible Gulf views.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy