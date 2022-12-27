Read full article on original website
wymt.com
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
wcyb.com
Police: Man shoots self following pursuit in Dickenson County, Virginia
(WCYB) — Deputies in Dickenson County, Virginia say a man shot himself after a pursuit. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, the chase began Thursday afternoon in Wise County and ended in Dickenson County near Cowpath Road after a deputy deployed a spike strip. Fleming says a woman was driving...
q95fm.net
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
wymt.com
KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
wymt.com
Harlan County woman found safe
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
wymt.com
Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire. The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank. Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on...
wcyb.com
Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats
(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
wymt.com
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
wymt.com
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
wymt.com
School heavily damaged by July flooding set to re-open to students in January
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students forced out of their school by a natural disaster this summer will return to it after Christmas break. On Friday, officials with Letcher County Schools announced starting on Monday, January 2nd, Martha Jane Potter Elementary will re-open. In a Facebook post, school system...
wymt.com
Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
wsipfm.com
Mothers Suing Magoffin Co Schools Over Bus Crash
According to WYMT reports, the Magoffin Co schools are being sued. That’s after a bus crash last month that injured several students when it plunged over an embankment and turned over on its side. The mothers of two students have filed the lawsuit claiming the county’s school system was not enforcing adequate safety policies at the time of the incident. One of the mothers claims her child suffered skull fractures, brain bleeding and rib and vertebrae fractures. The school district and the driver are named in the suit.
q95fm.net
Wise County Sheriff’s Office Respond To Call That Leads To Christmas Eve Drug Bust
Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a motorist on Christmas Eve following discovering drugs in the car. Deputies Walsh and M. Mullins responded to a call on Route 58, between Coeburn and Tacoma Mountain intersection. When they arrived at the scene, they spotted drug contraband in open-view inside a vehicle. This led deputies to conduct a search of the vehicle which resulted in the seizures of a loaded firearm, guns and contraband.
VSP: 1 transported to hospital after Wise Co. crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wise County on Tuesday sent one person to a nearby hospital. According to a Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson, the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Route 23 near the Wise Norton Rd intersection. The VSP reports two vehicles collided, and one injury was reported. The injured […]
wymt.com
EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations. On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County. Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need...
wsipfm.com
Paintsville Police Chief Roe Retires. Assistant Chief Smith Named Interim
Paintsville Chief of Police Mike Roe has officially retired from the Police Dept. Chief Roe sereved on the Police Dept. for 23 years, the last 6 years as the city’s Chief of Police. Assistant Chief Danny Smith was named as the Interim Police Chief. Congratulations to Danny Smith on...
wftgam.com
Pineville Shooting Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at a car containing two passengers that was driving down US-119. The victims told investigators that Douglas had shot out their taillight and pointed police toward Haley Lane. Pineville Police joined deputies and say when they entered the area, Douglas fired a shot at them. U-S 119 was shut down and nearby stores were evacuated. Douglas was eventually taken into custody with no injuries reported. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CONDUCTS SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION IN PIKE COUNTY
DECEMBER 22, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE DECEASED: TIMOTHY PAUL JUSTICE, 60, OF PIKEVILLE, KY. WAS FOUND DEAD IN A RESIDENCE AFTER STATE POLICE DISCOVERED HIS BODY WHILE RESPONDING TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE HOME. The Kentucky State Police in Pike County on Wednesday...
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
