According to WYMT reports, the Magoffin Co schools are being sued. That’s after a bus crash last month that injured several students when it plunged over an embankment and turned over on its side. The mothers of two students have filed the lawsuit claiming the county’s school system was not enforcing adequate safety policies at the time of the incident. One of the mothers claims her child suffered skull fractures, brain bleeding and rib and vertebrae fractures. The school district and the driver are named in the suit.

1 DAY AGO