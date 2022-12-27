ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

wymt.com

One man dead following Harlan County fire

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Harlan County woman found safe

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire. The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank. Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wcyb.com

Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats

(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wsipfm.com

Mothers Suing Magoffin Co Schools Over Bus Crash

According to WYMT reports, the Magoffin Co schools are being sued. That’s after a bus crash last month that injured several students when it plunged over an embankment and turned over on its side. The mothers of two students have filed the lawsuit claiming the county’s school system was not enforcing adequate safety policies at the time of the incident. One of the mothers claims her child suffered skull fractures, brain bleeding and rib and vertebrae fractures. The school district and the driver are named in the suit.
q95fm.net

Wise County Sheriff’s Office Respond To Call That Leads To Christmas Eve Drug Bust

Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a motorist on Christmas Eve following discovering drugs in the car. Deputies Walsh and M. Mullins responded to a call on Route 58, between Coeburn and Tacoma Mountain intersection. When they arrived at the scene, they spotted drug contraband in open-view inside a vehicle. This led deputies to conduct a search of the vehicle which resulted in the seizures of a loaded firearm, guns and contraband.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP: 1 transported to hospital after Wise Co. crash

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wise County on Tuesday sent one person to a nearby hospital. According to a Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson, the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Route 23 near the Wise Norton Rd intersection. The VSP reports two vehicles collided, and one injury was reported. The injured […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations. On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County. Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need...
wftgam.com

Pineville Shooting Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at a car containing two passengers that was driving down US-119. The victims told investigators that Douglas had shot out their taillight and pointed police toward Haley Lane. Pineville Police joined deputies and say when they entered the area, Douglas fired a shot at them. U-S 119 was shut down and nearby stores were evacuated. Douglas was eventually taken into custody with no injuries reported. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
wymt.com

Body recovered from Kentucky River

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
PERRY COUNTY, KY

