2022 decimated abortion rights: The path forward for 2023
2022 also demonstrated that abortion rights are popular, and political progress is possible.
Abortion Rights Were Decimated Across The US In 2022, But These People Showed The Fight For Access Isn’t Over
Lawyers, activists, and voters stood up for abortion rights even as access crumbled in the US this year.
A woman who mistakenly visited an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center said she was met with pushback for seeking an abortion: 'I just was not ready, and words can't make you ready for that'
Crisis pregnancy centers use online ads that appear in searches such as "abortion pill" or "abortion information" in order to appear like clinics.
‘They will come after me,’ Joni Ernst says after Iowa GOP groups punished her for marriage vote
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, said that she stands behind her vote to support the federal Respect for Marriage Act, despite censures for her actions by seven GOP county parties. Here’s what is included in the Respect for Marriage Act. Eleven other Republican senators supported the bipartisan […]
MSNBC
The incredibly unsubtle Amy Coney Barrett response that should worry LGBTQ Americans
A primary issue in 303 Creative v. Elenis, which the Supreme Court heard on Monday, is if a Christian website designer’s refusal to create sites for same-sex couples’ weddings violates Colorado’s public accommodations law by discriminating against those couples based on their status or if it is protected by the First Amendment. So it seemed like an incredible error when the designer’s lawyer admitted, initially, that the designer wouldn’t have a problem making a website for an opposite-sex couple who reject biblical definitions of marriage.
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she's raising her voice.
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
Law professors raise ethics concerns as Kavanaugh parties with Republicans at “worst possible time”
Legal scholars raised concerns about the judicial code of ethics after a report from Politico that revealed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh recently attended a private holiday party hosted by Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) chairman Matt Schlapp. Also in attendance at the party on Friday night was Stephen Miller,...
Catholic bishops have changed course on abortion — but their end goal is the same
A funny thing happened to the U.S. Catholic bishops doing a victory lap after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. When they turned around, they found that not many ordinary Catholics were running with them. Since the court's ruling, ballot measures protecting a women's right to choose have been approved in six states. Like other Americans, most Catholics support legal abortion with some restrictions,
Because of Wisconsin's abortion ban, one mother gave up trying for another child
Kristen Petranek has a history of miscarriages – and she has diabetes, which makes pregnancy risky. She fears that if something goes wrong, her state's law may inhibit doctors from helping her.
Trump Warns of 'Doom' for Republicans Over Extreme Abortion Views
If Republicans want to win elections, they must support three exceptions to abortion, according to former President Donald Trump.
Texas withdraws appeal to court order blocking gun law that banned adults under 21 from carrying firearms
Texas has withdrawn its appeal of a court decision that ruled a law preventing adults younger than 21 from obtaining an open carry license was unconstitutional.
Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case
The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
The abortion battle has moved to your local court
Post-Roe, local prosecutors will decide if someone goes to jail for having or performing abortion. We can help them make the right call.
Three states mulling protections for gender-affirming health care
Story at a glance Lawmakers in at least three states have announced efforts to protect access to gender-affirming health care for transgender youth and adults in 2023. The past year saw more than two dozen states attempt to enact measures to heavily restrict or ban access to such health care, and at least 20 bills…
Judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win
Kansas City (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led...
Daily Mississippian
Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
Republican Lawmakers In Florida May Move To Tighten Abortion Restrictions More In 2023
Buoyed by apparent success in the first go-round, Republican lawmakers in Florida may move to tighten restrictions on abortion even more in 2023. Following an increase in 2021, the second year of the pandemic, the number of abortions declined this year, according to state health
Judge rules Illinois law eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional
A judge in Illinois has ruled that the portion of the SAFE-T Act that ends cash bail in the state is unconstitutional.
Ohio attorney general revisits comments on girl's abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with The Associated Press, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost maintained that his comments pertained to “ a one-source newspaper story ” and not “a crime report or crime victim, because that didn’t exist to the best of anyone’s knowledge at the time that I spoke.” “But as I’m looking back here with...
