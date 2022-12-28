ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

MSNBC

The incredibly unsubtle Amy Coney Barrett response that should worry LGBTQ Americans

A primary issue in 303 Creative v. Elenis, which the Supreme Court heard on Monday, is if a Christian website designer’s refusal to create sites for same-sex couples’ weddings violates Colorado’s public accommodations law by discriminating against those couples based on their status or if it is protected by the First Amendment. So it seemed like an incredible error when the designer’s lawyer admitted, initially, that the designer wouldn’t have a problem making a website for an opposite-sex couple who reject biblical definitions of marriage.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
Salon

Catholic bishops have changed course on abortion — but their end goal is the same

A funny thing happened to the U.S. Catholic bishops doing a victory lap after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. When they turned around, they found that not many ordinary Catholics were running with them. Since the court's ruling, ballot measures protecting a women's right to choose have been approved in six states. Like other Americans, most Catholics support legal abortion with some restrictions,
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case

The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
TEXAS STATE
JC Post

Judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win

Kansas City (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led...
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mississippian

Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio attorney general revisits comments on girl's abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with The Associated Press, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost maintained that his comments pertained to “ a one-source newspaper story ” and not “a crime report or crime victim, because that didn’t exist to the best of anyone’s knowledge at the time that I spoke.” “But as I’m looking back here with...
OHIO STATE

