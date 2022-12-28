Read full article on original website
Extra Police Means You Should Think About A Sober Ride
The end of the year always brings hope, joy, and parties. I love all three of those things about ringing in the new year. With the parties typically comes alcohol, and that always seems to liven up the party. I mean, what's New Year's without having some cocktails and champagne?
LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. […]
For anyone who missed the recent article talking about a small scuffle between a lady and some teenagers in a parking lot, I emphasized that "no parking lot is true of safe haven". Well, this incident proves this point. On the morning of Wednesday 28, at 3:15 a.m. a man...
Man in wheelchair hit by pickup truck, killed on Amarillo Blvd.
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup truck and killed. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Amarillo Blvd., near Grand Street, in front of the Sundown Motel. Police said Tyrone Anderson, 53, was riding his wheelchair in the center turn lane...
Man shot in hotel parking lot on I-40 in Amarillo, police looking for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a hotel on I-40 in Amarillo. Police are looking for the shooter. According to police. the victim was shot around 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the WoodSpring Suites at 4601 I-40. He was taken...
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
Amarillo sees increase in gang violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.
There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
Sad News; Globe News Center Damaged By Broken Water Line
In the past couple of weeks, plumbing problems have been at the top of a lot of our minds. I've suffered my own issues with broken pipes recently. Even the City of Amarillo isn't immune from the woes that come with busted water pipes. The Globe News Center has suffered...
VIDEO: Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo: Amarillo Police Department action plan
VIDEO: Rockrose Sports Park will bring more than sports to Amarillo. VIDEO: Stacy interviews Jimmy Lackey during telethon. VIDEO: Greg gives the details about the Rockrose Sports Park. Updated: 12 hours ago. VIDEO: Firefighting during severe cold temperatures. VIDEO: Donate to the Rockrose Sports Park at Kids Inc. Updated: 12...
Local Family Offering Reward in Burglary
The Bak family has lived in Pampa since 2009. The Bak family is requesting the community’s help in finding information about a burglary committed at their home on December 10th. Between 5 and 8 a.m., a burglar snuck into the Bak family’s house and stole their 15 year cash savings and numerous jewelry items like golden rings, necklaces, and a 30 year old sapphire ring and necklace set that was a dear family heirloom. As well, the Bak family has mentioned that burglar had physically harmed their dog during the theft.
Strange Creature That Looks Like a Werewolf Leaves Amarillo, Texas Guessing
Is there a cryptid living in Texas?
Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?
An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
1 hospitalized in downtown wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
Travel Issues Stranding People In Amarillo
With Christmas behind us, we start to look toward the new year. Typically, heading home after the holidays is something people look forward to. Their hearts are full of joy, but they're ready to return to their lives. You get all packed up, hop in the car, and arrive at...
The Influential Faith Healer Who Met His End In Amarillo, TX
I don't know what it is about Amarillo that makes it pop up in the strangest places. Somehow, it seems like Yellow City just has a way of showing up. For instance, are you familiar with the way that Amarillo is attached to a highly influential and controversial faith healer?
BNSF’s Christmas Special stops in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, and of course, Rudolph, but the leader of this sleigh into Amarillo, was a 400,000 pound locomotive. All aboard Amarillo! The local BNSF team converted the Amarillo facility into a winter wonderland for plenty of people recently, including BNSF employees, their families, […]
Comments / 2