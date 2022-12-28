ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man in wheelchair hit by pickup truck, killed on Amarillo Blvd.

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup truck and killed. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Amarillo Blvd., near Grand Street, in front of the Sundown Motel. Police said Tyrone Anderson, 53, was riding his wheelchair in the center turn lane...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.

There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Local Family Offering Reward in Burglary

The Bak family has lived in Pampa since 2009. The Bak family is requesting the community’s help in finding information about a burglary committed at their home on December 10th. Between 5 and 8 a.m., a burglar snuck into the Bak family’s house and stole their 15 year cash savings and numerous jewelry items like golden rings, necklaces, and a 30 year old sapphire ring and necklace set that was a dear family heirloom. As well, the Bak family has mentioned that burglar had physically harmed their dog during the theft.
PAMPA, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 hospitalized in downtown wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Travel Issues Stranding People In Amarillo

With Christmas behind us, we start to look toward the new year. Typically, heading home after the holidays is something people look forward to. Their hearts are full of joy, but they're ready to return to their lives. You get all packed up, hop in the car, and arrive at...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BNSF’s Christmas Special stops in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, and of course, Rudolph, but the leader of this sleigh into Amarillo, was a 400,000 pound locomotive. All aboard Amarillo! The local BNSF team converted the Amarillo facility into a winter wonderland for plenty of people recently, including BNSF employees, their families, […]
AMARILLO, TX
