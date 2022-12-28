ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Independent

Nuclear fusion power plant plans underway in US after breakthrough

The US is planning to build a commercial nuclear fusion power plant in the next few years following a major breakthrough with the near-limitless clean energy source this week.Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California announced on Tuesday that they had become the first in the world to achieve fusion ignition, meaning they saw a net energy gain with the next-generation technology.It was hailed as “one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century” by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Graham, holding the potential to revolutionise clean energy.“The president has a decadal vision to get to...
NORMAN, OK
MONTCO.Today

Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare

Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $92,700 as a Systems Analyst for Nakupuna Cos.

Nakupuna Cos., which provides services to the Department of Defense, is hiring a systems analyst. You will earn between $70,040 and $92,700 annually depending on experience and location. While you may work remotely from anywhere in the United States, you must be a U.S. citizen. You will be collecting requirements...
physiciansweekly.com

US Nephrology Program Director Protected Administrative Time

The following is a summary of “Nephrology Program Director Protected Time for Program Administration in the United States” published in the December 2022 issue of CJASN by M. Yuan et, al. Program directors were mandated to have 10-20 hours of scheduled time per week for program administration by...
MedicalXpress

Researchers explore how to build capacity in digital health

Health systems struggling to cope with the pandemic and budget and staff shortages have an opportunity to make service and operating improvements with health informatics and digital health applications. While pressure mounts to maintain "business as usual" operations, researchers from Flinders University, James Cook University and Hong Kong's Tung Wah...
Anita Durairaj

A student admits to using an artificial intelligence chatbot to write a college essay and fails the class

Interacting with a chatbotPhoto bypiqsels; Public Domain Image. A recent article in Slate claims that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is making it easier for students to cheat. A.I. has created many automatic writing tools and A.I.-generated text can now be found everywhere including in novels and both fake and real news articles. The technology is also free or inexpensive.
Healthcare IT News

AI is fast addressing data requirements and advancing interoperability, says one expert

New rules and requirements add to the complexity of healthcare – something that artificial intelligence can address, according to Vignesh Shetty, senior vice president and general manager of Edison AI and Platform for GE Healthcare (GEHC). Healthcare IT News asked Shetty about the progress that has been made on...
datafloq.com

What Is Data Science And How To Become A Data Scientist?

Data Science is an emerging field that sees its importance grow with each passing day. It is the latest buzzword in the IT world, and its demand in the market has been growing steadily. The demand for Data Scientists is proliferating, driven by the need for organizations to transform data into insights. Companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple have been among the biggest recruiters of Data Scientists. Data Science is also becoming a sought-after field for IT professionals.
dallasexpress.com

Science Seeking Solutions to Food Waste

Solutions to the problem of food waste are now being explored using chemistry and physics. More specifically, restaurants, grocers, farmers, and food companies hope to fight against food waste by extending the shelf-life of food. Some fixes involve spray-on peels and chemically-enhanced sachets that would slow the ripening of fruits,...
DALLAS, TX
Franklin News Post

Reporter breaks down science behind global empathy study

According to a large new study, women really are better at empathizing with other people than men. This was true around the world -- in 57 countries -- meaning that location, cultural or family influences didn't make a difference. CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen joins Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow to discuss.
marktechpost.com

Exploring the Brain: MIT Researchers Investigate Which Areas are Activated During Evaluation of Computer Programs

Program comprehension is the process through which software engineers use the source code as their main source of information to comprehend the behavior of a software system. Comprehending computer code is a challenging activity that involves a variety of cognitive abilities, from syntactic parsing to mentally recreating systems. Despite the popularity of this exercise, little is known about how the human brain processes code during code comprehension.
Freethink

Seven science and tech breakthroughs you may have missed this year

The release of several advanced generative AI systems was inarguably the biggest science and tech story of 2022 — DALL-E 2, ChatGPT, and others like them simply wowed the world this year with their ability to imitate human creativity. Those AIs weren’t the only breakthroughs of 2022, though, and...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

2022 review: Indigenous organizations, issues saw greater visibility

Indigenous organizations and causes have been underrepresented in U.S. philanthropy historically, and while they’re still not getting the attention—or the funding—their leaders want to make the impacts being called for, grants and initiatives focused on Native/Indigenous groups made more headlines in 2022. During this year’s United Nations...
Washington Examiner

Fusion energy at a crossroads

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced to much fanfare earlier this month that scientists have reached a major milestone in fusion energy research. After decades of research and billions of taxpayer dollars , scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory National Ignition Facility successfully produced a fusion reaction that yielded more energy than was used to initiate the reaction.
WASHINGTON STATE

