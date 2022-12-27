Read full article on original website
Oliver "Bob" Lane
Oliver "Bob" Marlin Lane, 87, of Michigan City, passed away on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Bob was born on February 13th, 1935, in Pittsboro, MS, to Oliver P. and Mary Sue (Enoch) Lane. On September 14th, 1979, in Michigan City, IN, he married Jeanette Arlene...
LaVonne G. Wood
LaVonne G. Wood, 93, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 5:42 pm. in Hamilton Grove., New Carlisle, IN. Private family services will take place. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral. Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements. Contributions may be made to LaPorte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855. W. State Road 2,...
Kimberly Graham
Kimberly Diane Graham, 52, of Euless, Texas formerly of La Porte, Indiana passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. She was born on November 4th, 1970, in Hammond, Indiana to Noble Dwight Graham of La Porte, Indiana, and the late Dorothy Diane (Harold) Graham. She is survived by her father, Dwight...
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
First Responders Pull Victim From Smoke-Filled Trailer
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man owes his life to the heroics of three area police officers. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, emergency dispatch received a fire call from the Dunewood Trailer Park on SR 212. The caller said his trailer was filling with smoke, and he was unable to exit.
New Arcade Going: Full Tilt
(La Porte, IN) - A new arcade in La Porte has the antidote to cabin fever. Full Tilt Arcade has been open and steadily growing since October. Co-owner Ben Konowitz says he and his business partner Ryan Hart got the idea for opening an arcade when their own pinball collections got a little out of hand. “We were about to get broken up with by our significant others if we put one more pinball machine in our homes. I had six, and I think he had five,” Konowitz said. “We were maybe going to call it the Break Even Arcade. I just wanted to break even so I could have a place to play my pinball machines.”
Slicers Move to Holiday Tourney Title with Two Wins
The La Porte Slicer boys' basketball team rode hot shooting and a smothering defense to a pair of wins on the opening day of the Steiner Homes Holiday Tourney at Slicer Gym. La Porte will play in the tournament championship game Friday at 5:30. This is a three-day eight-team tourney....
Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
County Government Looking to Fill Board Appointments
(La Porte County, IN) - The La Porte County Council is looking for citizens to fill appointments to boards of various types. La Porte County Public Library Board of Trustees, 4-year term, applicant must have lived in district for at least 2 years. Michigan City Public Library Board of Trustees,...
