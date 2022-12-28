Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. charges accused Mango crypto manipulator with fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have filed criminal charges of commodities fraud and manipulation against a man accused of trying to steal about $110 million in October by rigging the Mango Markets cryptocurrency exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Involved in $110,000,000 Exploit Arrested for Alleged Commodities Fraud and Manipulation
The crypto trader behind the $110 million exploit of the Solana (SOL)-based decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform Mango Markets is now under the custody of US authorities. A court document submitted by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams to Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker of the Southern District of New York says that...
CoinTelegraph
False alarm: DOJ did not classify MNGO as a commodity
Avraham Eisenberg was arrested in Puerto Rico on Dec. 26 on commodities fraud and manipulation charges relating to the $110 million exploit of the decentralized Mango Markets exchange. Eisenberg had self-identified as the actor behind what he called a “highly profitable trading strategy” and insisted that he had taken “legal open market actions, using the protocol as designed.”
PYMNTS
Report: Crypto Lender Vauld Vetoes Nexo Acquisition Plan
Crypto lender Vauld has reportedly called off an acquisition by rival Nexo. “We were previously exploring a potential acquisition by Nexo as part of the proposed restructuring plan,” Vauld said in a private message on Twitter, published by Coinbase on Monday (Dec. 26). “To provide a very brief summary, our discussions with Nexo have unfortunately not come to fruition.”
thenewscrypto.com
Mango Markets Scam: Alleged Crypto Trader Arrested in Puerto Rico
Avraham Eisenberg, the market manipulator found arrested after swindling $110 million. Eisenberg allegedly exploited the price of perpetual contracts for Mango Markets. The cryptocurrency trader accused of fraud in a $110 million allegation scam at Mango Markets has been detained in Puerto Rico. The scammer behind the exploitation of the decentralized trading platform is also charged with market manipulation and fraud by the prosecutors in New York.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
dailyhodl.com
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
thenewscrypto.com
U.S DOJ Charges ‘Blockparty’ Co-founder of Stealing $1M
Blockparty’s CTO from 2017 to 2019, took 10 Bitcoin from the firm. According to the DOJ, Thapa spent the stolen money on nightclubs, travel, and clothing. Today, the FBI announced that they had detained and filed charges against the co-founder of Blockparty, a blockchain event firm, on charges that he stole $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to spend on personal luxuries. On Wednesday, the DOJ made allegations that Rikesh Thapa, 28, who worked as Blockparty’s CTO from 2017 to 2019, took 10 Bitcoin from the firm and faked trade documents to mask his tracks.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines. Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Alameda Wallets Become Active And Begin Trading After SBF Bail
The crypto wallets related to FTX’s sister company, the now-bankrupt trading firm Alameda Research, were detected transferring assets just a few days after the former FTX CEO, Sam Bankman Fried, was granted a $250 million bail. The Alameda wallet was discovered to be exchanging units of ERC-20 tokens for...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
US prosecutors are probing the possible theft of $370 million in crypto just hours after FTX's bankruptcy
US prosecutors are looking into an apparent hack that resulted in the theft of $370 million from crypto exchange FTX. The cybercrime occurred hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The probe is separate from the fraud allegations against co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried. US prosecutors are investigating a cybercrime...
u.today
Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year
On Tuesday, Uniswap announced three million unique wallets had transacted a total of 68 million times with a total volume of over $620 billion throughout the year. Uniswap is an automated, open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to swap one digital asset for another. This type of transaction is called an "exchange" or a "swap". Uniswap allows anyone to easily liquidate their digital assets in exchange for other digital assets of equal value while eliminating the need for third-party services such as exchanges. With Uniswap, users can quickly and easily trade directly with other people by depositing funds into a smart contract, which serves as a pool of liquidity between traders.
Inside the relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX and Solana, the blockchain he championed whose token is down 96% from its highs
Sam Bankman-Fried was a big supporter of Solana, the layer-1 blockchain that bills itself as a faster alternative to Ethereum's network. He backed projects on its ecosystem, and his firms amassed huge sums of the blockchain's native token, also called Solana (SOL). The altcoin has crashed 96% from its record...
PYMNTS
Crypto Trader Charged With Mango Markets Price Manipulation
A crypto trader has been charged with fraud related to the Mango Markets exchange. Avraham Eisenberg was arrested in Puerto Rico and charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan with commodities fraud and manipulation, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). The complaint alleges that Eisenberg manipulated the price of...
Comments / 0