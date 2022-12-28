ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

U.S. charges accused Mango crypto manipulator with fraud

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have filed criminal charges of commodities fraud and manipulation against a man accused of trying to steal about $110 million in October by rigging the Mango Markets cryptocurrency exchange.
CoinTelegraph

False alarm: DOJ did not classify MNGO as a commodity

Avraham Eisenberg was arrested in Puerto Rico on Dec. 26 on commodities fraud and manipulation charges relating to the $110 million exploit of the decentralized Mango Markets exchange. Eisenberg had self-identified as the actor behind what he called a “highly profitable trading strategy” and insisted that he had taken “legal open market actions, using the protocol as designed.”
PYMNTS

Report: Crypto Lender Vauld Vetoes Nexo Acquisition Plan

Crypto lender Vauld has reportedly called off an acquisition by rival Nexo. “We were previously exploring a potential acquisition by Nexo as part of the proposed restructuring plan,” Vauld said in a private message on Twitter, published by Coinbase on Monday (Dec. 26). “To provide a very brief summary, our discussions with Nexo have unfortunately not come to fruition.”
thenewscrypto.com

Mango Markets Scam: Alleged Crypto Trader Arrested in Puerto Rico

Avraham Eisenberg, the market manipulator found arrested after swindling $110 million. Eisenberg allegedly exploited the price of perpetual contracts for Mango Markets. The cryptocurrency trader accused of fraud in a $110 million allegation scam at Mango Markets has been detained in Puerto Rico. The scammer behind the exploitation of the decentralized trading platform is also charged with market manipulation and fraud by the prosecutors in New York.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
thenewscrypto.com

U.S DOJ Charges ‘Blockparty’ Co-founder of Stealing $1M

Blockparty’s CTO from 2017 to 2019, took 10 Bitcoin from the firm. According to the DOJ, Thapa spent the stolen money on nightclubs, travel, and clothing. Today, the FBI announced that they had detained and filed charges against the co-founder of Blockparty, a blockchain event firm, on charges that he stole $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to spend on personal luxuries. On Wednesday, the DOJ made allegations that Rikesh Thapa, 28, who worked as Blockparty’s CTO from 2017 to 2019, took 10 Bitcoin from the firm and faked trade documents to mask his tracks.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Alameda Wallets Become Active And Begin Trading After SBF Bail

The crypto wallets related to FTX’s sister company, the now-bankrupt trading firm Alameda Research, were detected transferring assets just a few days after the former FTX CEO, Sam Bankman Fried, was granted a $250 million bail. The Alameda wallet was discovered to be exchanging units of ERC-20 tokens for...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
u.today

Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year

On Tuesday, Uniswap announced three million unique wallets had transacted a total of 68 million times with a total volume of over $620 billion throughout the year. Uniswap is an automated, open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to swap one digital asset for another. This type of transaction is called an "exchange" or a "swap". Uniswap allows anyone to easily liquidate their digital assets in exchange for other digital assets of equal value while eliminating the need for third-party services such as exchanges. With Uniswap, users can quickly and easily trade directly with other people by depositing funds into a smart contract, which serves as a pool of liquidity between traders.
PYMNTS

Crypto Trader Charged With Mango Markets Price Manipulation

A crypto trader has been charged with fraud related to the Mango Markets exchange. Avraham Eisenberg was arrested in Puerto Rico and charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan with commodities fraud and manipulation, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). The complaint alleges that Eisenberg manipulated the price of...

