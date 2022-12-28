ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass 100 career points, and Troy Terry also had two assists. Each scored for Anaheim in the shootout. Gibson stopped Mark Stone’s try, and Reilly Smith shot wide for Vegas. “I think we got the best goalie in the world back there. That’s what happens when you put a couple behind (their goalie), and your goalie makes 50 unbelievable saves,” Zegras said. Stone scored short-handed, and Ben Hutton added a goal for the Golden Knights, who lost both games of a back-to-back against the Southern California teams. Vegas lost 4-2 at Los Angeles on Wednesday.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO