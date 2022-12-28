ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nini Media

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Nini Media
Nini Media
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Plby1_0jwFr3W000
El PozoleroPhoto byEl Pozolero

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.

The man, Santiago Meza López, known as “el Pozolero” in the Mexican news media, has confessed to dissolving the remains of 300 people in acid while working for a top drug trafficker, the Mexican Army said Friday. Dissolving bodies is gaining increasing popularity in the internecine killings between rival traffickers that is playing out here, and the practice has become known as making pozole (pronounced poh-ZOH-leh).

Mr. Meza, 45, confessed to receiving $600 a week to dispose of bodies for Teodoro García Simental, a drug kingpin who broke with the Tijuana-based Arellano Félix cartel and is said to be at war with Fernando Sánchez Arellano, his former boss, the authorities said.

Soldiers and police officers paraded Mr. Meza before reporters on Friday in a remote area on the outskirts of Tijuana, where he was accused of dumping bodies into pits over the last decade, pouring acid on them and letting them dissolve underground.

Mr. Meza admitted as much as the authorities surrounded him and ordered him to speak up to the press. “I ask for forgiveness from the families of these people,” he said, according to the newspaper Reforma.

In September, the police found three barrels of acid containing human remains outside a seafood restaurant with a note attached that said, “We’re going to make pozole” of those who work with the engineer, a reference to Mr. Sánchez Arellano’s nickname.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFl0c_0jwFr3W000
In Remains Of 'Pozolero' Victims Dissolved In AcidPhoto byKPBS

Cartel heads Efrain Pérez and Jorge Aureliano Félix “El Macumba” showed Meza a drum filled with water and other substances and demonstrated how a leg of beef could be disintegrated in just two hours. Six months later, they started using the acid-filled drum to dissolve human flesh, with other men also stepping in to train and do the same. The bodies were undressed, placed inside a drum filled with water and caustic soda, heated with a gas burner, and dissolved overnight. Later, Meza disposed of remnants like teeth, nails, and bone parts by burning them with gasoline and burying them. And the “El Pozolero” title? It came from the traditional Mexican dish pozole, a meat stew, referencing the hot drum filled with human remains.  One of the most notorious sites Meza worked in was coined the Chicken Coop, which through the countless murders, became a mass grave — around 250 kilos of bones and bone parts were extracted from it back in 2017. It was along the free highway to Tecate and was also used to raise chickens. “El Pozolero” worked there for a year and a half. Although Meza said around 70 bodies were brought there to be dissolved, Unidos por los Desaparecidos de Baja California AC president Fernando Ocegueda says that a total of 16,500 liters of human matter have been extracted from bordering sites in Tijuana — presumably all dissolved in acid. “El Pozolero” taught other people how to dissolve bodies, putting the used acid water in barrels and throwing them off canyons — even installing a drainage system later on. He explained, “it was the devil to move them… they weighed a lot. After everything was cleaned up, we stored the barrels. We also washed the drain with hot water because the remains stuck to the pipes.” Meza has said that he told the cartel he “didn’t want to do it anymore,” and has been adamant about asserting he never killed any of the victims. He also told authorities he never dissolved the bodies of women or children, and that he received $600 a month for his work.  Meza’s wife Irma also once explained that he would often tell his family, “I prefer my job than for [my family] to die of hunger.” Still, now that “El Pozolero” might be released since clandestine burial isn’t necessarily seen as a serious felony in Mexico, the families of the victims are deeply disappointed. In a video on his organization’s Facebook page, Ocegueda said, “this is very sad news for many families.” Many are trying to convince the Congress of Baja California to reform the law in order to keep Meza in prison for longer, but they have not received a response.

Santiago Meza, or “El Pozolero,” dissolved more than 300 bodies in acid while working under the Cartel de los Arellano Félix and the Cartel de Sinaloa. Working directly under Mexican drug lord Teodoro García Simental, also known as “El Teo,” Meza admitted to dissolving 300 cadavers — but some organizations claim that number actually exceeds 1,000. While “El Pozolero” was detained back in 2009, he received a 10-year sentence back in 2012 for his involvement in organized crime and for clandestine burials. However, fast forward to 2022, and Meza is just about to complete that sentence — and likely be released from prison this year.(Apr.2022)

Resource : https://wearemitu.com/wearemitu/things-that-matter/el-pozolero-dissolved-more-than-300-bodies-in-acid/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pTVs_0jwFr3W000
Mexico arrests alleged acid disposal manPhoto byTaipei Times

Comments / 104

Darryl Morris
1d ago

time too lay out mine fields an set up machine guns with sensors an posts warning signs in Spanish of their existence and if they still enter did its of their choice

Reply(3)
15
kahneeta atkin
1d ago

Not say wat he did is right but the cartel do give a choice u either do wat they want if not they will kill u or ur family

Reply(2)
6
Scott Smith
1d ago

once released, Pelosi should hire him to run the homeless soup kitchens in San Francisco

Reply(2)
26
Related
New York Post

Cartel hitman who decapitated enemies has gone missing from a US prison

A cartel leader and hitman fond of videotaping torture sessions and decapitating his enemies has gone missing from a federal prison in Florida, where he was serving a 49-year sentence. As of November, Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a Mexican American cartel leader, had been mysteriously removed from the federal Bureau of Prisons website. He is now listed as “not in BOP custody” even though his release date is not until July 27, 2056. Valdez-Villareal, 49, is known by his underworld moniker “La Barbie,” and headed up the Los Negros, an enforcement group of the Beltran Leyva cartel — one of Mexico’s most ruthless underworld groups....
ORLANDO, FL
Vice

A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
Vice

Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
KTLA

DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
Mint Message

Narco-Submarines: How Cartels Move Drugs Across The Sea!

When it comes to drug cartels, these massive criminal organizations/ drug-running terrorist organizations have very crafty ways of delivering narcotics around the globe. One of those methods is a literal submarine and semi-submersible vessel known as "narco-submarines". The subs are used to ferry narcotics across ocean waters by the cartel. They are helpful to these criminal groups to move drugs to top distributors like the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. These subs are made in-house by the cartels as handcrafted structures with ocean colors painted on the vehicles so they are difficult to detect when the semi-submersibles are rising to the surface. They contain diesel or electric engines to help the vehicles move through the ocean & these submarines are either self-propelled or move while carrying people in order to try & ensure the drugs get to their destinations.
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
New York Post

Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala

A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
News Breaking LIVE

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
Nini Media

Nini Media

5K+
Followers
26
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Explore all Interesting things here!! Follow me to get on your trip to NewsBreak!

Comments / 0

Community Policy