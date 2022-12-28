Read full article on original website
Watch Shawn Mendes Go Skinny Dipping In A Freezing Cold Lake
Shawn Mendes braved the cold in a new video shared to Instagram.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
ETOnline.com
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
‘Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven and Bear Brown Reportedly Split Up Again
Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Brown has announced that she and her husband, Bear, have split again. And this time, she’s planning on making it permanent. According to Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Raiven shared the news in an Instagram story. There were no signs leading to the breakup, however. The couple is expecting their second child in a few months, and they appeared to be doing well in their new marriage. But there were apparently troubles behind the scenes and Raiven is done.
Gisele Bündchen Shares Photos with Kids amid Christmas Trip to Brazil: 'So Good to Be Back Home'
Gisele Bündchen shared a series of photos with daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, enjoying their time together in Brazil following the model's split from Tom Brady Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's kids are enjoying the holidays while on vacation in Brazil. The ex-spouses' two children — daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — spent the family holiday, the first since the split, with Bündchen in her home country of Brazil, where the model previously shared she was "recharging with my little ones." On Tuesday, Bündchen shared new photos on...
Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams Confirms Break From Bear Brown Amid Baby No. 2 Pregnancy
Trouble in paradise? Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams sparked split rumors in December 2022 amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2. On December 2, Raiven shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that she and Bear had called it quits. “Bear and I have separated. I am putting my health and my children first,” she explained at the time. “We will be coparenting, no drama, and I won’t be sharing info past this point.”
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
Mariah Carey Sings Duet With Daughter Monroe, 11, at Canadian Christmas Concert
Courtesy of Mariah Carey/Instagram She got it from her mama. Mariah Carey's 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, joined her for a duet at Friday, December 9, concert in Toronto, where she perfectly harmonized with her mother. "Thank you so much to alllll the Canadian fans and lambs that came out to celebrate with me at my show […]
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
Nick Cannon Sleighs As Santa Claus For Christmas With Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Love
Nick Cannon really took jolly old Saint Nicholas to heart. For Christmas, the dad of 11—with one on the way—dressed as Santa Claus as he celebrated the holiday with Bre Tiesi and their 6-month-old son Legendary Love. "Ol saint @nickcannon," the Selling Sunset star captioned a photo, which saw Nick and Legendary wearing matching Santa hats.
Victoria Beckham poses in ‘All I want for Christmas is David Beckham’ hoodie
Victoria Beckham has said that all her Christmas wishes have come true in the form of her husband, David Beckham.On Christmas day (25 December), the former Spice Girl posted photos of herself wearing a white hoodie with the slogan, “All I want for Christmas is David Beckham”. Victoria posted a photograph of her sitting on David’s lap as he hugged her tight. The former footballer wore a Santa hat on his head, a check-print fleecy shirt and herringbone wool trousers.Meanwhile, the fashion designer cut a more casual figure in her slogan hoodie and blue jeans.She wrote in her caption:...
Rebel Wilson shares pics of '1st family Christmas' with Ramona Agruma and baby Royce
Rebel Wilson is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom. The "Pitch Perfect" franchise star posted two photos Dec. 23 on Instagram that show her and girlfriend Ramona Agruma posing in front of a gigantic Christmas tree with Wilson’s newborn daughter, Royce. The pics find Wilson and Agruma bundled...
Inside Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday party: See her holiday-inspired, PDA-packed bash
A very merry 21st birthday! Billie Eilish went all out to celebrate her milestone birthday in a star-studded, holiday-themed bash in West Hollywood, Calif., Saturday night. The “Bad Guy” singer – who turned 21 on Sunday – posted several photos from her A-List event, which featured boyfriend Jesse Rutherford by her side throughout the night. The lovebirds shared several smooches in front of guests before a DJ told everyone to put their “motherf–king hands in the sky” and toast to the birthday girl. Rutherford, 31, and Eilish were fittingly dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The birthday girl went with a tight red strapless...
purewow.com
Lindsay Lohan Decorates Christmas Tree to the Tune of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ in IG Post
Lindsay Lohan is giving Mariah Carey a run for her money as the Queen of Christmas. This month, the actress posted a video on Instagram of her fully decorated Christmas tree, and it’s giving winter wonderland vibes. Lohan also paid tribute to her latest movie, Falling for Christmas, by including a song from the soundtrack: “Jingle Bell Rock.”
Popculture
Lainey Wilson Shares Adorable Christmas Photos With Her Dog
Lainey Wilson celebrated Christmas with her adorable dog Hippie by her side! The "Dirty Looks" singer took to Instagram Saturday to share sweet selfies with her French bulldog while dressed in a festive matching sweater set. The country singer-songwriter wished her fans a Merry Christmas Eve in the caption, writing that she and her pup "hope y'all are spendin the holidays with the ones you love."
Nicole Kidman, 55, Smiles As She Goes For A Run During Family Holiday In Australia
Nicole Kidman was in good spirits as she went for a run in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, December 28. The Moulin Rouge actress, 55, had a smile on as she went for a morning run during her holiday stay in her home country. She looked fit as she listened to music, with her phone in her hand, and went for her jog.
